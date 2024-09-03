Image Credit: Bethesda
A set of glyphs in a door in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist
What Is The Door Combination in Chapter 6 of The Casting of Frank Stone

Find out how to unlock this door in Chapter 6 of The Casting of Frank Stone.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:05 am

As you search for Augustine in Gerant Manor, you’ll encounter a massive door filled with cryptic tumblers that contain terrifying glyphs. Here’s the door combination for Chapter 6 in The Casting of Frank Stone.

How To Unlock The Large Door in Frank Stone

If we’re hoping to keep moving along nicely through the story, we need to figure out how to open this massive door on the second floor of Gerant Manor. Thankfully, the solution isn’t too difficult once you’ve gotten the next tumbler in hand. After inserting it into the door, you need to figure out the combination, and the answer is hiding in plain sight.

Three paintings on the wall of Gerant Manor in The Casting of Frank Stone, each featuring a darkly dressed person, and hung in a study
Screenshot via The Escapist

Adorning the wall are a variety of different paintings, likely from previous generations of Augustine’s family. However, each of these pictures hides a specific secret: the combination to the door. Looking in the bottom right of each picture will reveal which glyph needs to be showing on the individual tumblers in the door.

  • The first painting on the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone with a glyph of a house in the bottom right corner
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • The second painting on the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone with a glyph of a tree in the bottom right corner
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • The third painting on the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone with a glyph of a hammer in the bottom right corner
    Screenshot via The Escapist

From left to right, the glyphs the paintings show are:

  • First Painting: House
  • Second Painting: Tree
  • Third Painting: Hammer

Note these pictures and head back to the door. Use the right analog stick to switch between the glyphs on these tumblers and swap them as you see them on the paintings.

An iron tumbler with the image of a house on the left side, a tree in the middle, and a hammer on the right in a door in Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you’ve done this, you’ll unlock the door and it will pop open, allowing Linda, Stan, and Madi to make their way into this new room. I wasn’t expecting what was behind this door by any means, so get ready to have your mind blown by the revelation that you’re about to see.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

The Casting of Frank Stone
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.