What Is The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 158 Release Date?

If you’ve been looking for a thrilling manga to read, you can’t go wrong with The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, but when can we expect Chapter 158 to finally be available to read?

When Does Chapter 158 of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Release?

Unfortunately, there is currently no known release date for Chapter 158 of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, as its writer has taken a hiatus citing health concerns as the main reason. While this does put the release schedule of the manga up in the air, we would much rather see Nakaba Suzuki in good health than worrying about when the next chapter will be released.

With the sudden passing of Dragonball creator Akira Toriyama earlier this year, it’s hopeful that Suzuki’s hiatus is an indication that mangaka are starting to watch out for their health, which is something that we would be very glad to see. We wish Nakaba Suzuki well and hope he is in good health throughout this hiatus.

For those hoping to get their fix of Four Knights of the Apocalypse in the meantime, there is a full season of anime available, with a second season on the horizon, as well as its prequel series, The Seven Deadly Sins, available in both manga and anime form.

Where To Read & Watch The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Online

If you’ve never read Four Knights of the Apocalypse or are just hoping to catch up on the latest chapters, all released chapters are available to read via Kodansha. But prepare to embark on quite the epic journey if you’re just tuning in for the first time.

If you’re hoping to catch up on the anime adaption before the next season is released, you’ll want to ensure that you’re keeping up with your Netflix subscription. The second season will be available on the platform straight away, so you’ll want to stay subscribed for just a while longer if you’re hoping to catch it as soon as it premieres.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to read on Kodansha and available to watch on Netflix.

