What Is The One Piece Remake Release Date?

The One Piece remake from WIT Studio and Netflix has fans of the manga excited for another more tightly-paced adaptation of the series. With so much source material to adapt, when can we expect this remake to be released on Netflix?

At the time of this writing, no release date has been given for The One Piece remake. News of the remake was first announced six months ago in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the original anime by Toei Animation. WIT Studio, the animation production company behind projects such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and most recently, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, was announced as the studio that would be working on the series in a joint production with Toei Animation. The announcement was paired with a poster that depicted what looked like a young Luffy in his hometown of Windmill Village, where the events of One Piece first begin. Since then, not much has been revealed in the way of potential release dates.

However, WIT Studio and Production IG president Takeshi Wada recently broke the silence on the adaptation, and he went on to explain that the time to introduce new audiences to One Piece is now. The exec was also sure to point out that the remake would address the pacing issues that so many often complain about with the current series. As it stands, the over 1,000 episode count of the current One Piece series has mostly canon episodes, but that doesn’t stop the anime from making the story grind to a halt with recaps, repetitive action shots from different angles, and other methods of slowing the story down as much as possible to wait for the manga to release new chapters.

The One Piece remake from Netflix and WIT shouldn’t have that problem, as they’ll have thousands of chapters worth of material to adapt before it even catches up to the manga. As it stands, it could be speculated that The One Piece remake could arrive as early as late next year (2025), as the announcement video said that the anime is currently in production.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

