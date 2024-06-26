One Piece Chapter 1119 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece manga is continuing its trek through the Egghead Island arc, and it feels like the story has been filled with nothing but surprising revelations revolving around the world and characters of the manga. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Chapter 1119 of One Piece.

When Does One Piece Chapter 1119 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1119 is currently scheduled for release on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The chapter will simultaneously be released on the Viz Media and Shonen Jump websites/apps. The One Piece manga is currently deep into the first arc of what creator Eiichiro Oda called “the final saga” of the series. If you’ve read the arc up to this point, this statement wouldn’t surprise you at all. Right from the beginning of Egghead, Oda has dropped bombshell knowledge about the secret history known as the void century, a concept introduced way back during the Water Seven arc.

The Egghead arc has teased that Vegapunk has obtained the knowledge that led to the destruction of the island of Ohara, and this arc feels like a narrative continuation of the story that first started so many years ago. All that remains to be seen is if the Straw Hats will manage to escape Egghead as they originally intended, and if they do, which island their next destination will be in their search for the final Road Ponegliff that will lead to the One Piece. A lot of this hinges on the events that unfold in the next few chapters, so expect every weekly release from this point on to be important as the end of this arc draws near.

Here is when you can expect One Piece Chapter 1119 to be released in different timezones:

12 AM JST (June 17)

11 AM EST

10 AM CST

8 AM PST

And that’s the confirmed release date for One Piece Chapter 1119.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

