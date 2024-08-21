What Is the Whiskey Peak Arc in One Piece? Explained

The second season of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation was revealed to be covering the Whiskey Peak story arc in an episode of its upcoming second season. The brief island adventure is an intense start to the Grand Line, so here is the Whiskey Peak arc in One Piece, explained.

One Piece’s Whiskey Peak Arc, Explained

The Whiskey Peak arc of One Piece takes place over Volumes 12-13 of the manga in nine chapters (106-114) and is the first island that the Straw Hats stop at, following the reverse mountain arc of the manga. While this story arc is short, it’s an incredible opening salvo for what will be known as the Alabasta Saga of the manga. Right from the start of the arc, Whiskey Peak makes readers feel that something is off as the Straw Hats are greeted with open arms by the town’s inhabitants of the same name as the arc.

On the island, the Straw Hats party hard under a false sense of security. It isn’t until the main crew is asleep that it’s revealed that all the residents of Whiskey Peak are secretly assassins and bounty hunters. In fact, the town turns out to be a part of the same group that Mr. 9 and Miss Wednesday are from, the two bounty hunters who were introduced in the Reverse Mountain arc. However, Zoro is aware of the town’s true intentions, faking his drunken stupor and sobering up to fight almost every bounty hunter in Whiskey Peak.

Perhaps the most exciting thing that fans of the live-action series can look forward to in this arc is a serious fight between Luffy and Zoro, caused by Luffy’s misunderstanding that Zoro was hurting the residents of Whiskey Peak for no apparent reason. It’s a hilarious fight before they eventually both understand and team up against the Whiskey Peak residents. The most important development is the revelation that Miss Wednesday is, in fact, Princess Nefertari Vivi, who went undercover in the organization that we now know is called Baroque Works.

The climax of the arc also introduces the very important character known as Ms. All Sunday, second-in-command of Baroque Works. With this story arc, the second season of the live-action One-Piece series introduces important characters for the rest of the Alabasta saga and the reach and influence of the leader of the Baroque Works organization. Overall, Whiskey Peak is a short, tense, thrilling story arc that will undoubtedly translate well into live-action if done correctly.

And that is the Whiskey Peak arc of One Piece, explained.

The first season of Netflix’s One Piece is streaming now.

