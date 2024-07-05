If you’re waiting with baited breath for the release of Once Human, you’re not alone. But what platforms are Once Human coming to?

What Platforms Will Once Human Be On?

At launch, Once Human will be available on Steam, the Epic Game Store, and both iOS and Android phones platforms. This is becoming increasingly common in the world of gaming, with many mobile games launching on PC alongside their mobile debut, and many PC games doing the same in reverse. It’s an interesting trend, and while we do think it means the PC version will be held back, it’s not always a make-or-break decision.

It does make the game a lot more accessible to more people though, which is good news for kids who can’t afford a gaming PC, which should be most kids given how expensive a gaming PC is, and also how little money children should, in theory, be making. They should be making no money, just in case it wasn’t clear that we’re against kids having jobs. And with how much Once Human costs to play, that’s a good thing.

But with Once Human being on multiple platforms, will you be able to have consistent progression if you commit to more than one, and will you be able to play with friends on other platforms?

Will Once Human Allow Crossplay and Cross-Saves?

Once Human will support crossplay between different platforms. That’s a good thing in basically every situation, although it’ll be interesting to see if you can turn it off if you’re on mobile and don’t want to have to deal with people using a keyboard and mouse to pummel you in PvP. It’s good though, genuinely, because it means you can play with friends wherever they’re playing it, and we love a bit of unity.

One thing we’re not certain of ahead of launch is whether or not the game has cross-saves, cross-progression, or whatever else you want to call it. We’re assuming it’ll have characters saved on specific servers, but whether or not that means you can access them no matter what platform you’re switching to and from remains to be seen. We’d like to think yes, but we’re not going to hard commit to an answer until we know for sure, because we love you and don’t want to lie.

Once Human will be available on July 9.

