What To Do with the Remembrance Of the Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Your first, well, possibly the first, boss fight you get into in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will give you a pleasant reward. It will also leave you with a choice to make, as you need to decide which of two options is most appealing. For a while, at least.

What to do with the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion

The Remembrance of the Dancing Lion can be brought to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold. You will be able to pick from two different items, either the Enraged Divine Beast or the Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp.

Enraged Divine Beast

The Enraged Divine Beast is a Talisma that “Raises the potency of Storms”

A charm depicting the crazed, cavorting dance of the divine beast conducted at the tower festival. Raises potency of storms. Divine beasts are messengers of the heavens, and their rage mirrors the tumult of the skies, of which storms are the pinnacle.

Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp

This will give you the Divine Beast Frost Stomp to any melee weapon.

This Ash of War grants an armament the Cold affinity and the following skill: Divine Beast Frost Stomp: A skill which imitates the wrath of the divine beast’s dance. Lift a leg up high and stamp it down with great force. Sends a powerful wave of frost straight out along the ground. Can be charged to increase power and range. Usable on all melee armaments.

Can you duplicate Remembrances?

You can duplicate Remembrances in Shadow of the Erdtree, but it is complicated. You will need to make your way to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, but that won’t happen for quite a while into the DLC. While doing a quest like for Count Ymir, you will find a number of sarcophagi, and they will allow you to duplicate your Remembrances.

