When Are Trading & New Booster Packs Coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket?

It’s no secret that Pokemon TCG Pocket has captured the hearts of Pokemon fans, letting us collect beautiful virtual cards and face off in simplified card battles. However, players have been wondering when we’ll get more booster packs to open and when we’ll be able to trade for our chase cards.

Recommended Videos

When Is Trading Coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket?

If you head to the Social Hub, you’ll see the trade button grayed out with a “Coming Soon” stamp over it. Now, we know just how soon it’s coming – January of 2025.

In a statement on X, the developers say they’re planning to add a feature that “allows certain cards to be traded” in January 2025. This likely means not all cards will be up for grabs from your friends’ collections, but the statement also notes that the cards that can be traded will be gradually expanded over time.

What I’m taking away from this is that I probably won’t be able to demand a full illustration Eevee from my friends right away but will be able to fill in the gaps of more common cards that I just can’t seem to pull.

Related: What Is Shinedust in Pokemon TCG Pocket? How to Get & Use Flair, Explained

When Are New Booster Packs Coming for Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The team behind Pokemon TCG Pocket has confirmed plans to bring more booster packs to the game “by the end of the year.” That means new packs will be here in the next couple of months.

Right now, players can open three different Genetic Apex booster packs – Pikachu, Charizard, or Mewtwo. Each includes a slightly different set of possible card pulls, but it’s still a relatively limited pool. While few of us have truly collected all available cards, the number of shiny new ones is quickly dwindling for those of us who can’t stop opening new packs.

No word yet on how many new booster packs we’ll get or what the theme of the next set will be, but if they’re planning to release them by the end of 2024, it’s likely that they’re already well in development.

As of now, these are the only confirmed features that will be introduced to the mobile game any time soon. However, the team did also share plans for “other new features” noting that additional details will be coming as they finalize trading and our next set of booster packs. So, if you’re loving Pokemon TCG Pocket, there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months and beyond.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy