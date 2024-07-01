When Does My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Release?

My Hero Academia is in its prime right now and with Season 7 in full swing, many fans have been left waiting for Episode 10. To ensure you don’t miss out on Part 2 when it arrives, here’s the release date for Season 7 Episode 10.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 will arrive on July 13, 2024. This will kick off Part 2 of the popular Shonen Series’ seventh season which first began back in May.

This means there will be a week break before the next episode of My Hero Academia, after Episode 9 aired on June 29. The good news is that you’ve got plenty of My Hero Academia content to binge-watch while you wait.

Crunchyroll has all seven seasons of the show available to stream, while Viz Media hosts the entire manga so far. With the series manga set to end in the coming weeks now is the perfect time to read on, if you’d rather not wait for Episode 10 to find out what happens next.

Some regions even have access to the My Hero Academia anime run via Netflix so if you aren’t yet subscribed to Crunchyroll, make sure to check your Netflix instead. You can also purchase the series so far on services like iTunes and YouTube.

2024 seems to be the biggest year for My Hero Academia ever with Season 7 airing now, the film You’re Next set for release in August, and as mentioned prior, the manga coming to an end after 10 years in serialization.

That’s a lot to look forward to not just for anime fans, but My Hero fans in general. For those enjoying Season 7 as it airs, the next important date will be July 13 when the series returns.

