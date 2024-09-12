Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Seirei Gensouki Spirit Chronicles Season 2 combat screenshot from trailer
Category:
Anime & Manga

When Does Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Release?

Mark your calendar.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 05:05 pm

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is coming back to screens for its second season, and now we finally know exactly when it will premiere. Here are all the details you need to know to watch Season 2 of this hit anime the second it drops.

Recommended Videos

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Release Date

seirei Gensouki spirit chronicles
Image via TMS Entertainment

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 7, 2024. An official announcement was made by Crunchyroll regarding the release of the show on Sept. 12, 2024, and it was also confirmed that they would be streaming the series, just like Season 1.

An official episode count for Season 2 of the anime hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it is expected to be at least 12 episodes as this was the length of the first season. Further details about the upcoming release have also been revealed in a new trailer for the show, including its voice cast.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice Rio alongside Akane Fujita as Celia Claire, Yuki Kawahara will voice Aishia, and Tomori Kusunoki will bring Lafitfa to life on screen. We also now know the opening song for Season 2 which will be “Auftakt” by the artist Aguri Onishi. TMS Entertainment will handle the anime under the direction of Hiroshi Kubo.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is based on the light novel series of the same name by Yuri Kitayama. Like the first season, the upcoming episodes will draw on these books as its source material. For those who want to read ahead, there are 25 light novel books in the franchise, alongside a manga adaption that began several years after.

Season 1 of the anime first aired in 2021, so we suggest refreshing yourself on what went down before Season 2 gets here in October. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is available to watch on Crunchyroll right now.

If you’re after more anime to watch this Fall, check out the full list of shows that will be released in the coming months here at Escapist Magazine.

Post Tag:
Seirei Gensouki
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]