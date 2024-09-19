When Is Frostpunk 2 Coming Out On Consoles? Answered

Frostpunk 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original survival/building sim, and it released first for PC before hitting consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. But do we know when we’ll be able to enjoy the newest title on these other platforms?

When Will Frostpunk 2 Be Available on PlayStation and Xbox?

Frostpunk 2 is scheduled to debut on consoles sometime in 2025. No official release window has been disclosed as yet, but developer 11 bit has announced that it’ll take a bit longer to bring their latest title to consoles. We’ll hopefully learn more about the reasons at some point, but there are possibl a few adjustments that still need to be made with these versions.

Next year. More info on that soon! — Frostpunk 2 (@frostpunkgame) September 17, 2024

Much like the comment above implies, the game is already listed on both the Xbox and PlayStation stores, but with no price or release date to be seen anywhere. It’s easy to assume that releasing the game on PC first was always 11 bit’s first priority, so it’ll naturally be a longer wait for those waiting to adapt to the cold on their consoles.

This isn’t much different from what happened with the first game. Originally released in April 2018, it took until October 2019 before the original Frostpunk hit consoles. We can’t say if the delay will be as long this time, but the company will most likely try to get those out as soon as possible. No one wants to wait so much longer for a game they know is out but can’t get their hand on right now. Especially with the whole Game Pass situation.

Is Frostpunk 2 Available on Game Pass?

Yes, Frostpunk 2 is part of the Xbox Game Pass library — even if the console version isn’t available just yet. PC players with a currently active subscription have full access to the game. It’s weird, but it’s not the first time this situation has happened, as several games are only available on one or another tier of the service.

But the Game Pass deal is hopefully another indication that the console release won’t be as far out this time. As usual with Xbox titles, players should be able to keep their progress from playing on PC to their console once that version out.

But Frostpunk 2 won’t be available for PlayStation and Xbox owners any earlier than 2025.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

