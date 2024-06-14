When Sailor Moon Cosmos Comes Out on Netflix

It’s been a year since the first installment of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos movie released in Japan, and fans have begun wondering if it will ever be available worldwide. After quite a wait, Netflix has finally announced when we’ll be able to stream the two-part Sailor Moon film.

When Does Sailor Moon Cosmos Come Out in the US?

In June 2024, Netflix announced that Sailor Moon Cosmos would be coming to the streaming platform. Both parts of the film will premiere worldwide on August 22, 2024.

Sailor Moon Cosmos follows the events of the previous film, Sailor Moon Eternal, which is currently available to stream on Netflix. These movies continue the story from the Sailor Moon: Crystal anime, which fans can also watch via the streaming service.

Netflix has not yet confirmed if the series will be dubbed in English or air with the original voice cast and subtitles. The previous titles did get an English-language dub before coming to the platform, so fans are hopeful to see the English voice cast reprise their roles. However, it’s worth noting that the current Netflix listing for the film only credits the Japanese voice cast.

Why Did It Take So Long for Sailor Moon Cosmos to Come to Netflix?

Fans have been asking when we would get to stream Sailor Moon Cosmos ever since the first part of the film debuted in Japan in June 2023. In fact, we waited nearly a year for any news, with the Netflix announcement coming right around the one-year anniversary of the movie’s Japanese theatrical release.

The previous two-part movie for the series, Sailor Moon Eternal, had only a five-month delay between its premiere in Japan and its debut on Netflix. So, why did the sequel take so much longer to make its way to the streaming giant?

As of now, there aren’t any official statements regarding the delay from Toei Animation or Netflix. However, there are a few factors that could have played a part in the increased wait.

For starters, the Blu-Ray release of Sailor Moon Cosmos was delayed in Japan and came out in December of 2024. Given the typical 6-month wait for an international release, it’s possible that the film could not be brought to worldwide audiences until the Blu-Ray had been out for half a year.

Fans also speculate that the timing of the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US may also have played a part in the delay. The strike began in July 2023, shortly after the Japanese film release and lasted until early November of that same year. This would be a factor for any English-language dub since the voice cast may have been involved in the strike and not able to record the audio.

Regardless of why we had to wait so much longer than usual, the good news is that fans will soon be able to enjoy the next installment in the Sailor Moon series from the comfort of home.

