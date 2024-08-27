Where Are Jon And Kate Plus 8 Now? Answered

Jon and Kate Plus 8 was a juggernaut in the reality TV space. Beginning in 2007 with a ten-year run, the show’s rebranded version Kate Plus 8 didn’t end until 2017. Since some time has passed since the family held the spotlight, we’ve got cause to wonder – where are they now?

Where is Jon Gosselin from Jon and Kate Plus 8?

Image via TLC

Jon Gosselin, father of the twins and sextuplets that make up the “plus 8,” was dropped from the show title after the couple’s divorce in 2009. Jon continued to appear on the show for a time, but with a minor role that eventually dropped off altogether.

Since leaving the show, Jon has appeared occasionally on TV shows like Couples Therapy and Dr. Oz. He’s held a few different jobs since leaving his full-time stint in showbusiness behind – most recently, he works as a DJ. Jon even released a hip-hop track called “Voicemail” in 2022.

He and Kate remain estranged, but two of their sextuplets were living with Jon until recently, as he shared with E! in an April 2024 interview. They moved out to attend college, leaving him an “empty nester,” at least for now. The other four still live with their mother, Kate.

On the relationship front, Jon has been seriously dating Stephanie Lebo for several years. The two are not married and do not have any children, though Jon shared with People that his girlfriend does have a good relationship with the children who are on good terms with their father.

Where is Kate Gosselin from Jon and Kate Plus 8?

Image via TLC

Kate Gosselin remained in the spotlight with several seasons of Kate Plus 8 after the divorce was finalized. The last season aired in 2017 after just three episodes, in part due to an ongoing custody battle over Collin and Hannah, two of the sextuplets.

In 2019, Kate starred in a new dating-centered show called Kate Plus Date, in which she re-entered the dating scene after being single for a decade. It aired for only one season, to poor reviews. Most recently, she appeared on the series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, but was eliminated in the first episode.

In 2021, Kate received a multi-state registered nursing license in North Carolina, where she now resides with four of her eight children. This suggests she’s returned to nursing, though she hasn’t shared much of her life publicly in recent years aside from very occasional posts on Instagram.

As far as we know, after the brief attempt at dating in the spotlight, Kate remains single.

Where are the Kids from Jon and Kate Plus 8 Now?

As might be expected after so many years of their young lives spent in front of the camera, there is some tension in the Gosselin family, even amongst the children.

The Gosselin’s oldest children, twins Mady and Cara, are now in their mid 20s and have both graduated from college. Both are now employed, although their exact career trajectories haven’t been shared publicly.

As previously noted, two of the sextuplets (Collin and Hannah) were living with their father until recently heading off to college. According to E!, Collin appeared on an episode of Dark Side of the 2000s in 2023, noting that he is estranged from the rest of his siblings but hopes to reconcile. His mother Kate has publicly taken issue with his statements with an Instagram post detailing her son’s mental health struggles.

The other four sextuplets were seen celebrating their 20th birthday with mother Kate in an Instagram post in May 2024. They and their parents are relatively private about their personal lives these days, though it’s been reported that most of the children are now in college.

