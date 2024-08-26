Jon and Kate Plus 8: Are Jon and Kate Still Together? Answered

Jon and Kate Plus 8 was a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 2007, and fans of the series may be wondering if Jon and Kate are still together. It’s time to dive in and find out what happened now that the show has been taken out of the vaults.

Are Jon and Kate Gosselin Still Together?

With the reality show making its return to TLC, fans who haven’t thought of the dynamic duo since the early 2000s may be wondering if they’re still together by some stroke of luck. Unfortunately, it appears that Jon and Kate’s divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage has stuck, and they have not gotten back together since that time.

A quick peek at Jon Gosselin’s Instagram account shows a completely different man than what we saw on our television sets during the original run period of Jon and Kate Plus 8, with the former reality star enjoying life to the fullest. Kate, on the other hand, seems to be living a much more relaxed life with plenty of pictures of the kids on her Instagram page.

In 2019, TLC tried to help Kate get back into the dating scene with a new reality show titled Kate + Date, but it appears that this show was canceled after just one season. There has been no news of a return of Kate + Date in the future.

Why Is Jon and Kate Plus 8 Returning To TLC?

After over 13 years since its cancellation, the return of the show hasn’t exactly been well received by fans of the original airings. This can easily be seen by taking a look at the comment section of TLC’s Instagram page, with plenty of fans being upset about the way that the kids suffered during the original airing of the program.

While it’s only been confirmed that Season 1 will be returning to TLC, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them remove more seasons from the vault for fans to watch down the line. It may be controversial to see on streaming and TLC once again, but fans love drama, and this series is full of it.

Will There Be New Episodes of Jon and Kate Plus 8?

While the return of Season 1 to TLC, you may be wondering if this means that new episodes will be available. At this time, it seems unlikely that Jon and Kate will get back together to film anything new together, as it appears that they are still not very amicable with one another. I would not expect to see a new season of Jon and Kate Plus 8 any time soon.

Jon and Kate Plus 8 is available to stream on Discovery Plus.

