Where To Find All Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone

Finding all the Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone can be a perilous journey, but one I recommend embarking on. You’ll find the location of each Rellik below, along with some backstory for each of these Killer collectibles.

All Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone, Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all 12 Relliks available in The Casting of Frank Stone, alongside their lore and a location guide to help you add them to your collection.

The Hillbilly Rellik

Found in Chapter 1 (Location Guide) Drain Pipes at Cedar Hills Steel Mill

Rellik 1 of 12

Max Thompson Jr. is a sight not even his mother could love—a twisted man turned monster. In the silence that hangs over Coldwind Farm, one must keep their ear to the wind, alert to the rusty roar of grinding metal and motor. Because even if Max makes no attempt to hide his approach, his vengeance comes with brutal swiftness.

The Huntress Rellik

Found in Chapter 2 (Location Guide) Secret Room in Gerant Manor

Rellik 2 of 12

Anna left the harsh winters of the Red Forest in search of more dangerous game, but none has so far proven a challenge worthy of her talents. Her lullaby haunts the darkness, hinting at the tale of a hunt unfinished, a gentle prize she has not yet captured. Her axe remains sharp. The hunt goes on.

The Trapper Rellik

Located in Chapter 3 (Location Guide) Curiosity Shop

Rellik 3 of 12

Young Evan spent his whole life striving to prove himself a worthy successor to the MacMillian Estate. But the trappings of expectation saw him stumble down the same dark path as his father. Now he roams with a smile that never falters, certain his new-found purpose is making old Archie proud. Be careful where you tread, for each step could be your last.

The Wraith Rellik

Located in Chapter 5 (Location Guide) Storm Drain

Rellik 4 out of 12

Philip Ojomo was already a ghost, haunted by a childhood of war. Autohaven Wreckers offered him a new beginning. But familiar pains followed like a shadow, ready to break his spirit. Now this banshee of suffering stalks the fog, striking without remorse. Fear this apparition of terror, fear greatly the wail of its bell, for it wails for thee.

The Clown Rellik

Located in Chapter 5 (Location Guide) Passageway

Rellik 5 of 12

Kenneth Chase? Jeffrey Hawk? The name does not matter. With the circus, your past is forgotten, and identity is about the performance. But don’t be fooled by the colorful costume, the wearer has a trick or two to play. They say laughter is infectious… but this Clown’s gags are downright toxic.

The Legion Rellik

Located in Chapter 6 (Location Guide) Atrium

Rellik 6 of 12

Frank, Julie, Susie, and Joey. Before they were simply friends, now they are Legion. They thought they deserved better than Ormond. Now they’ve found a place where they play by their own deadly rules and can express their shared frenzy to its fullest potential.

The Nurse Rellik

Located in Chapter 8 (Location Guide) Archive

Rellik 7 of 12

Sally Smithson, a gentle hand that delivers the touch of death. Her perfect life stolen from her, Sally drifts through the halls of the Crotus Prenn Asylum, her mind as broken as the ones she once cared for. Now she offers no comfort, just a promise to put at once an end to the suffering. Blink once, and you might miss her… but she won’t miss you.

The Doctor Rellik

Located in Chapter 11 (Location Guide) Machine Shop/Franks Nest

Rellik 8 of 12

Herman Carter possessed a brilliant genius and a broken psyche. Despite his swift ascension through the ranks of the neuroscience program at Léry’s Memorial Institute, Carter’s talents were not fully realized until he applied them beyond the lab. No need to make an appointment, the Doctor is always looking for new patients. But be warned, his methods may shock you.

The Twins Rellik

Located in Chapter 12 (Location Guide) Corridor

Rellik 9 of 12

Charlotte and Victor share a bond few siblings could understand. A bond that resisted the violent hatred that infected the 17th-century French countryside, where all they had left was each other. They called him a devil spawn, her a witch’s daughter, but these siblings are through with being victims of circumstance. If they are to be hated, they may as well be feared.

The Spirit Rellik

Located in Chapter 13 (Location Guide) Storm Drain

Rellik 10 of 12

None feel the fury of betrayal like Rin Yamaoka. In her resides the spirit of hatred that drove her father into murderous insanity, then tore her family apart and saw the Yamaoka Estate fall into ruin. Her wrath is now an eternal one, and not even the deepest pit of Hell knows a fury like this phantom wronged.

The Trickster Rellik

Located in Chapter 14 (Location Guide) Woods

Rellik 11 of 12

Few stars shone bright as Ji-Woon Hak’s. But even fewer could understand the insatiable appetite that perfection demands. Success, fame, and fortune all proved fleeting for this K-Pop idol, and instead, Ji-Woon came to savor the truest sounds of suffering that only his deft hand could conjure.

The Champion Rellik

Located in Chapter 14 (Location Guide) Figure Emerges

Rellik 12 of 12

Forged in fire, molded by steel, immortalized on celluloid. Frank Stone is a monster built to realize the destiny he was promised. Now he has reached the other side of the forest, where he waits… for the campfire grows weak and the final trail will begin soon.

And with The Champion Rellik obtained, you should unlock a Gold Trophy or Achievement for collecting all the Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

