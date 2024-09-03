Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Key Art of The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find every Rellik available in the game
Image via Supermassive Games/Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where To Find All Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone

Discover the location of every Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 11:00 am

Finding all the Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone can be a perilous journey, but one I recommend embarking on. You’ll find the location of each Rellik below, along with some backstory for each of these Killer collectibles.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

All Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone, Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all 12 Relliks available in The Casting of Frank Stone, alongside their lore and a location guide to help you add them to your collection.

The Hillbilly Rellik

The Hillbilly Rellik being held in hand, featuring a hammer and a makeshift chainsaw
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Found in Chapter 1 (Location Guide)
    • Drain Pipes at Cedar Hills Steel Mill
  • Rellik 1 of 12

Max Thompson Jr. is a sight not even his mother could love—a twisted man turned monster. In the silence that hangs over Coldwind Farm, one must keep their ear to the wind, alert to the rusty roar of grinding metal and motor. Because even if Max makes no attempt to hide his approach, his vengeance comes with brutal swiftness.

The Huntress Rellik

The Huntress Rellik which looks like a child-like porcelain doll, her ear broken and blood across her eyes
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Found in Chapter 2 (Location Guide)
    • Secret Room in Gerant Manor
  • Rellik 2 of 12

Anna left the harsh winters of the Red Forest in search of more dangerous game, but none has so far proven a challenge worthy of her talents. Her lullaby haunts the darkness, hinting at the tale of a hunt unfinished, a gentle prize she has not yet captured. Her axe remains sharp. The hunt goes on.

The Trapper Rellik

The Trapper Rellik with a white mask grinning with a set of sharp teeth
Screenshot via The Escapist

Young Evan spent his whole life striving to prove himself a worthy successor to the MacMillian Estate. But the trappings of expectation saw him stumble down the same dark path as his father. Now he roams with a smile that never falters, certain his new-found purpose is making old Archie proud. Be careful where you tread, for each step could be your last.

The Wraith Rellik

The Wraith Rellik which looks like it might have been molded out of clay
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Located in Chapter 5 (Location Guide)
    • Storm Drain
  • Rellik 4 out of 12

Philip Ojomo was already a ghost, haunted by a childhood of war. Autohaven Wreckers offered him a new beginning. But familiar pains followed like a shadow, ready to break his spirit. Now this banshee of suffering stalks the fog, striking without remorse. Fear this apparition of terror, fear greatly the wail of its bell, for it wails for thee.

The Clown Rellik

A photo of The Clown Rellik held up in the dark, featuring a comically large head
Screenshot via The Escapist

Kenneth Chase? Jeffrey Hawk? The name does not matter. With the circus, your past is forgotten, and identity is about the performance. But don’t be fooled by the colorful costume, the wearer has a trick or two to play. They say laughter is infectious… but this Clown’s gags are downright toxic.

The Legion Rellik

The Legion Rellik in hand in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it
Screenshot via The Escapist

Frank, Julie, Susie, and Joey. Before they were simply friends, now they are Legion. They thought they deserved better than Ormond. Now they’ve found a place where they play by their own deadly rules and can express their shared frenzy to its fullest potential.

The Nurse Rellik

The Nurse Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article explaining where you can find it
Screenshot via The Escapist

Sally Smithson, a gentle hand that delivers the touch of death. Her perfect life stolen from her, Sally drifts through the halls of the Crotus Prenn Asylum, her mind as broken as the ones she once cared for. Now she offers no comfort, just a promise to put at once an end to the suffering. Blink once, and you might miss her… but she won’t miss you.

The Doctor Rellik

The Doctor Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it in Chapter 9
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Located in Chapter 11 (Location Guide)
    • Machine Shop/Franks Nest
  • Rellik 8 of 12

Herman Carter possessed a brilliant genius and a broken psyche. Despite his swift ascension through the ranks of the neuroscience program at Léry’s Memorial Institute, Carter’s talents were not fully realized until he applied them beyond the lab. No need to make an appointment, the Doctor is always looking for new patients. But be warned, his methods may shock you.

The Twins Rellik

The Twins Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing the location of it.
Screenshot via The Escapist

Charlotte and Victor share a bond few siblings could understand. A bond that resisted the violent hatred that infected the 17th-century French countryside, where all they had left was each other. They called him a devil spawn, her a witch’s daughter, but these siblings are through with being victims of circumstance. If they are to be hated, they may as well be feared.

The Spirit Rellik

The Spirit Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it
Screenshot via The Escapist

None feel the fury of betrayal like Rin Yamaoka. In her resides the spirit of hatred that drove her father into murderous insanity, then tore her family apart and saw the Yamaoka Estate fall into ruin. Her wrath is now an eternal one, and not even the deepest pit of Hell knows a fury like this phantom wronged.

The Trickster Rellik

The Trickster Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing how to get it.
Screenshot via The Escapist

Few stars shone bright as Ji-Woon Hak’s. But even fewer could understand the insatiable appetite that perfection demands. Success, fame, and fortune all proved fleeting for this K-Pop idol, and instead, Ji-Woon came to savor the truest sounds of suffering that only his deft hand could conjure.

The Champion Rellik

The Champion Rellik leans against a metal item in a dark room in the final post credit scenes
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Located in Chapter 14 (Location Guide)
    • Figure Emerges
  • Rellik 12 of 12

Forged in fire, molded by steel, immortalized on celluloid. Frank Stone is a monster built to realize the destiny he was promised. Now he has reached the other side of the forest, where he waits… for the campfire grows weak and the final trail will begin soon.

And with The Champion Rellik obtained, you should unlock a Gold Trophy or Achievement for collecting all the Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

Post Tag:
The Casting of Frank Stone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.