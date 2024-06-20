Where to Find All Sparkle Bombs in Honkai: Star Rail

During the 2.3 Trailblaze Mission in Honkai: Star Rail, the player is tasked with finding five of the bombs Sparkle placed around the Radiant Felspar ship to stop them from blowing the whole planet up, and here’s where you can find them.

Recommended Videos

All Sparkle Bombs Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are five doll-shaped bombs scattered around the ship. Luckily, they’re all on the same floor, so don’t worry about exploring the lower levels that much. You can check their locations through Sparkle’s Wondrous Treasure Map, and they’re listed here in the order you’re likely to find them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bomb 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Constable (or Bomb Devil) Doll is located at the bar’s counter, a bit past the pool. Probably the first doll you’ll see.

Bomb 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can see the Furmur doll up ahead standing on the wall of the east hallway past the pool area.

Bomb 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Enter the diner room after grabbing the previous one to see the Detective doll sitting on the sofa, next to a treasure chest.

Related: All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.3

Bomb 4

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now head downstairs and enter the main hall to find the Director doll on the table. One more to go.

Bomb 5

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The “Fool” doll is waiting right in the command room over the console. And it even sings a totally not-a-meme song for you!

After finding all the bomb dolls, your friends will inform you that they managed to get the other ones, so the planet is safe. For now. Return to the pool area to continue the main story and see the actual conclusion, as there isn’t much left in this quest.

The dolls do guide you through a few of the chests in the area, so take this chance to grab some extra Jades for your rolls, as characters such as Firefly might be worth all of your hardly-earned resources.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy