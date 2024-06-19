Best Firefly Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, who pilots a mechanical armor called “SAM” in Honkai: Star Rail. She is one of the best DPS characters in the game, and you can make her even more powerful by using the right build, so here’s our best build for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Make the Best Build for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is a strong Fire DPS who can inflict massive Break DMG when entering her Complete Combustion state. Firefly’s Skill will deplete her own HP, but she can restore it during her Ultimate.

Like Boothill, Firefly can apply Fire Weakness when she enters the Complete Combustion state. This ability lets her consistently destroy the enemies’ Toughness Bars regardless of their Weakness Type. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best light cones, relics, ornaments, trace priorities, and eidolons for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Light Cone

The Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest is Firefly’s signature Light Cone, so it’s the best gear for this build in Honkai: Star Rail. Besides increasing her Break Effect, this item can inflict the Routed effect on enemies that receive Break DMG. Enemies with this debuff will get more damage from the Break Effect, and their Speed will also be lowered.

If you don’t have enough Stellar Jades to pull for Firefly’s signature Light Cone, you can use these alternatives:

On the Fall of an Aeon

Indelible Promise

Nowhere to Run

Best Best Relics and Ornament for Firefly

The best Relic for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail is the new Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge set, which boosts her Break Effect. On the other hand, you can equip the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set that can increase her Speed and also raise her Break Effect against enemies with Fire Weakness.

Unlike most DPS units, Firefly doesn’t benefit from high CRIT stats. You should prioritize increasing her ATK and Break Effect since her damage is based on these two stats. Besides that, I recommend increasing Firefly’s Speed so she can use four Enhanced Skills during her Ultimate. Doing that will make for the best Firefly build in Honkai: Star Rail.

Main stats: Body: ATK% Feet: SPD Sphere: ATK% Rope: Break Effect

Sub-stats: Speed Break Effect ATK% Flat ATK



Best Trace Priority

First Priority: Talent

Second Priority: Skill and Ultimate

Third Priority: Basic Attack

Firefly‘s Talent increases her survivability in Honkai: Star Rail, so it should be your main priority when making a best build. Afterward, you can upgrade her Skill and Ultimate to boost her damage output. You can level up her Basic Attack last since she will deal most of her damage via her Skill or Ultimate.

Best Eidolon for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail

For low-spenders trying to get the best Firefly build in Honkai: Star Rail, you can try unlocking Firefly’s E1 or E2 to make her better. Her E1 lets her use her Enhanced Skill without consuming Skill Points and allows her to ignore 15 percent of the target’s DEF when using this ability. On the other hand, her E2 grants her an extra turn if she defeats an enemy or inflicts a Weakness Break in her Complete Combustion state.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS.

