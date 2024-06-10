All Firefly Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail has released arguably its most popular character with Firefly, who needs a ton of specific ascension materials for her to work. Here’s all the Ascension materials needed for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail.
All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail
As a 5-star Fire Destruction character, Firefly plays very differently from similar units, as she’s fully based on Break Effect damage while she maintains her enhanced SAM state. Level plays an important role when calculating Break Damage, so she’ll need to reach 80 as quickly as possible, and we, fortunately, know what she needs thanks to the official Star Rail calculator. The ascension materials Firefly needs are as follows.
Ascension Materials
- x65 Raging Heart
- x15 Tatters of Thought
- x15 Fragments of Impression
- x15 Shards of Desires
- x888,000 Credits
- x290 Traveler’s Guide
Raging Heart is obtained by defeating the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Ire boss in Dewlight Pavilion. At Equilibrium Level 5 or higher, you’ll only need 13 encounters with it to have enough items. Imaginary, Quantum or Lightning characters are ideal for dealing with it quickly, so bring them (or borrow them from your friends) to farm it as quickly as possible. Next, you’ll want to upgrade Firefly’s Traces.
Trace Materials
- x18 Borisin Teeth
- x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth
- x139 Moon Madness Fang
- x41 Tatters of Thought
- x56 Fragments of Impression
- x58 Shards of Desires
- x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish
- x8 Tracks of Destiny
- x3,000,000 Credits
The real challenge is getting enough Borisin Teeth and its upgrades for Firefly’s Traces, which are just as important for her damage. Get ready to spend some hours farming for her if you plan on maxing out all of her abilities. But Firefly will still do well even if you leave her Basic ATK aside, as she rarely needs it. A few visits to the Great Septimus boss need to be scheduled, too, to grab the Lost Echo of the Shared Wish.
But remember you don’t need to get all of that unless you’re maxing her out to the limit. If that’s the case, you might as well spend your extra Power by leveling other new characters you might’ve gotten, such as Boothill.
Honkai: Star Rail is available now.