Where to Find the Burning Hells in Diablo 4

When you find your first Infernal Compass in Diablo 4, you’ll find a description about the Burning Hells from the item itself. This guide will explain exactly where the entrance to the hordes is located and how you can get there.

The Burning Hells Location in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Burning Hells are located to the east of the Imperial Library in Kehjistan. This area has traditionally been a safe haven for some of the Iron Wolves faction and there is a waypoint you can use to get there. But if you follow the path to the right of the Caldeum, you will soon find the main entrance to the Infernal Hordes. Also known as the Gates of Hell, this area is locked and won’t even have an icon unless you utilize an Infernal Compass.

When you decide to consume one of the compasses on World Tier 3 or World Tier 4, a dungeon icon with a red circle rune will appear on the map. You can instantly open the map so that your screen is dragged to the right location, or you can look for the Imperial Library yourself later on. Either way, the Burning Hells is a location that only appears as an icon following the consumption of the compass.

To make matters even easier, the Burning Hells location is always in the same spot. Most players are likely used to the Nightmare Sigils starting dungeons all over the Sanctuary map. In this case, the compasses will always activate the exact same location for the Infernal Hordes.

And that’s all there is to know about the Gates of Hell after the Infernal Hordes were added to the game. Just ensure you have a compass and always head over to the Caldeum in Kehjistan.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

