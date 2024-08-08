How to Get Burning Aether in Diablo 4

The Season of the Infernal Hordes brings fresh dungeon types to Diablo 4, and to get the loot you deserve, you need plenty of Burning Aether. This guide will cover how you can start collecting these items until you make it to the Fell Council.

How to Farm Burning Aether in Diablo 4

Complete objectives and eliminate waves to get Burning Aether within the Infernal Hordes mode or Hellbreaches. Some of the objectives include destroying the Soulspires in the dungeons by killing demons in the area or taking out designated elites around the breach. At the start of a dungeon, you might be tasked with taking down five of the spires. Each one that’s destroyed will give you an Aether until you get to the next section.

Before entering the subsequent area, you must choose a challenge against the hordes or in the smaller Hellbreaches. Typically the challenges will increase the amount of Burning Aether you can get per objective until you reach the final boss. Whether it’s a breach boss or the full-blown Fell Council, the final challenge options will give you the choice to increase the last Aether drop. If you don’t pick the difficult option, you won’t earn as much.

After the final boss is defeated, a few different chests will appear on the ground. Players who collected as much Burning Aether as possible will be able to open the most expensive chest for full rewards. Make sure to spend everything you have because the Aether items can’t be saved. They are reserved for the hordes alone and can’t be held for the next round. So claim the loot you can and get ready for your next breach.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

