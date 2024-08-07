How to Complete The Omath Breach in Diablo 4

Seasonal quests in Diablo 4 are all about introducing new mechanics and The Omath Breach quest is no different in Season 5. To help you get introduced to the Infernal Hordes, this guide will cover how to finish this quest and return to Istel.

How to Complete The Omath Breach and Collect Aether in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To complete The Omath Breach quest, you need to collect Burning Aether from destroyed Soulspires until you reach the final boss. All of the breaches in Season 5 are small previews of the Infernal Hordes mode that awaits you later in the game. The mechanics are similar but they are on a much smaller scale so that you can get used to the gameplay loop. Within the Hellbreaches, the main goal is to collect around five Burning Aether and then choose a challenge to reach the next room.

Go to the Omath Breach dungeon in Kehjistan.

Destroy Soulspires to earn Burning Aether.

Choose challenges before reaching the boss.

In The Omath Breach, there are two different sections for collecting Burning Aether. After you complete the second room full of Soulspires, you can reach the second set of challenges. Whether you pick the increased damage modifier or the one-life rule, it’s time to fight the boss. I went with the one-life modifier and was able to take down the boss with no issues. Just manage your potions and kill the additional monsters as they appear.

After the boss has been taken down, you can open the chests with Burning Aether for a Legendary reward. One of them requires five Aether and can be opened multiple times, while the second chest needs 20 Ather for one opening. Regardless of the reward you choose, this is the end of The Omath Breach quest in Diablo 4. Now you can head back to Istel in Hawezar to get the next quest going in the Season of the Infernal Hordes.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

