Image Credit: Bethesda
A photo of The Clown Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing how to obtain this horrifying and adorable doll
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find the Clown Rellik in the Casting of Frank Stone

You don't need to jump through hoops to get this Rellik.
Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:05 am

Finishing up a film should be something to celebrate, but after a heated exchange between Jamie and Bonnie, Chris and company want to explore the Murder Mill further. Thankfully for Rellik collectors in The Casting of Frank Stone, the Clown waits ahead.

Where Is the Clown Rellik in Frank Stone

The player character stands outside of a brick building with an opening and a sign that warns about molten metal hazards on the adjacent wall in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Shorty after wrapping up the final scene of “Murder Mill,” Linda and Bonnie head outside for a breath of fresh air. Chris decides that now is the best time to find the machine shop and hopefully spot evidence of Frank Stone. Once you take control of Chris, you’ll want to take a look to the right of the hallway you find yourself in.

  • A hole in the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone, which has trash and debris inside
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Crawling through the hole in the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone, into a cramped room with a crate
    Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll know that you’ve found the right hallway if you see a Molten Metal sign near it’s entrance. Once you enter this alternate hallway, keep going until you pass through the door. You’ll find a large hole in the wall, which you can crouch and enter to reach a new area. This area is a dead end but it does contain a Rellik.

  • The Clown Rellik on the floor in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • The Clown Rellik in hand in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist

Head about 3/4 of the way into the room, and bring your attention to the left. There will be a small square area of pipes next to a dumpster filled with trash. Looking at the ground, you’ll see a terrifying stuffed recreation of my favorite Dead by Daylight Killer, The Clown. Pick it up to add it to your collection, and be ready to head on your merry way.

While The Clown may be one of the most horrifying Dead by Daylight Killers to face off against, I can’t deny I would love to own this Rellik for myself.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

