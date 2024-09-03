Image Credit: Bethesda
The Trickster Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing how to get it.
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find The Trickster Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

He could be a long lost member of BTS.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:50 am

The Trickster is a K-Pop stans dream man, and The Casting of Frank Stone offers a Rellik effigy of him that’s fitting for his beauty standards. It’s time to find out where this creepy doll is waiting for us in this terrifying game.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find The Trickster Rellik in Frank Stone

A prescription desk in the woods in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Chapter 14 is one of the wildest chapters in The Casting of Frank Stone, so it’s only fitting that we’d find The Trickster’s Rellik in this one. As we navigate through the woods with Madison, we’ll need to stop at each of the prescription counters that we find. Yes, you read that correctly; she’s hallucinating and having visions of a drugstore in the middle of the woods. I promise that it makes sense in the story. After visiting the last one, you’ll head up the path and can take a left to continue the story or a right to head down a seemingly dead end.

Two paths divert in an image that is so dark you can scarcely see anything
Screenshot via The Escapist

I recommend heading to the right, but check the stump before you to find Augustine’s Ring on it first. After checking that out, head down the right path, and you’ll encounter a random white door in the middle of the path. Thankfully, no jump scares await you behind this door, but if you explore the area beforehand, you’ll find nothing.

A random white door in the woods
Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you arrive at the door, as I mentioned above, open it and walk through it. This will cause The Trickster’s Rellik to appear on the ground before you.

The Trickster Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone lying on the leaf-covered ground
Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach it and press the action button in the bottom right of your screen to pick it up and add the 11th Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone to your collection. Only one more to go at this point, and I’m terrified to see what it looks like.

The Trickster Rellik in hand, looking like a figurine
Screenshot via The Escapist

The Trickster looks almost like a Ken doll, which is fitting given his looks. While it would have been hilarious to see him in a more deformed version like some of the other Relliks that we’ve encountered, this is one of the best Relliks in the game.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

