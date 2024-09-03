Where To Find The Twins Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

The Twins are some of the most terrifying Killers in the Trails, and their Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone is somehow more disturbing than their normal selves. It’s time to discover where we can track down this duo in Gerant Manor.

Where Is the Twins Rellik In Frank Stone?

Screenshot via The Escapist

After unlocking a secret passageway in the bedroom with Stan by using The Trickster music box, you’ll find yourself descending a large set of stairs. At the end of this secret tunnel, you can either take a right to leave the area and progress the story or take a left for a bit of a detour that can prove valuable for Rellik collectors such as ourselves.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Head further down the hallway, and take a right. If you’re looking for more lore, you’ll want to check the table to your left, as it contains a tape recorder with a recorded conversation between Augustine and a particular person of interest that makes things even more confusing.

Screenshot via The Escapist

As we continue heading down the hallway, we’ll want to keep our eyes peeled for a table on the right side of the room that happens to have a very creepy doll on it. This is where we’ll find The Twins Rellik, and after a closer examination, you’ll find out why people consider Victor to be a devil spawn. They’re somehow even creepier in this form.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you’ve finished looking at this horrifying doll, you can place it back onto the table and head back through the hallway. Once you reach the large set of double doors, press and hold the action button to progress further into the story of The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

