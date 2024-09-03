Where To Find Victor’s Soldier Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone doesn’t just house a terrifying tale; it’s also home to plenty of collectibles and Trinkets like Victor’s Soldier Trinket. It’s time to discover where this piece of molten metal resides within Gerant Manor.

Where To Find Victor’s Solider Trinket in Frank Stone

Screenshot via The Escapist

After clearing the puzzle to unlock the door, you’ll find yourself in a hall. This hall is filled to the brim with memorabilia from terrible events, demonic statues, and even the helm of The Huntress herself. However, there is something even more exciting hiding inside of here: the latest Frank Stone collectible, the Victor’s Soldier Trinket. If you’re hoping to find it, you’ll need to head toward the back of this room.

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll know that you’ve arrived in the proper place if you’ve passed the fireplace in the center of the room. However, I would recommend taking a look around the room first, interacting with all of the different objects that you can find before going on the search for Victor’s Solider Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone. There is a lot of lore hiding in this room, and the connections to the Dead by Daylight universe are rich here.

Screenshot via The Escapist

However, if you’re only interested in getting your hands on another collectible, I can’t blame you in the slightest. Near the back of the room, you’ll want to head toward the right. There will be a statue encased in glass, with the box containing Victor’s Solider lying next to it. Examine it with the action button to unlock it and add it to your collection.

Screenshot via The Escapist

With another collectible down, you’re nearing the end of your consistent collection quest, but there are still plenty to find in the most random of places. Until next time, be sure not to hurt yourself if you decide to play with Victor’s Solider Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

