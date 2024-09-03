Image Credit: Bethesda
The Wraith Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing how to obtain this collectable for yourself
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find The Wraith Rellik In The Casting of Frank Stone

Ironic that The Wraith is in a tunnel, isn't it?
Finding your favorite Dead by Daylight Killer in the world of The Casting of Frank Stone can be exciting, especially for fans of The Wraith. As you progress through the story, you can grab this Rellik, if you know where to look.

Where Is The Wraith Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone?

At the start of Chapter 5, you’ll need to head into a Storm Drain to gain access to the steel mill where the Frank Stone incident took place. Once you’ve made it inside with the film crew, you’ll be playing as Chris as she dives deeper into the terrifying area the crew has found themselves in.

Image of Chris in an underground tunnel, looking at a door with graffiti reading "This way fellow traveller" on the wall in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

After entering the room with the ominous yellow graffiti on the wall that says “This way fellow traveller,” you’ll want to head down the hallway. Several corridors split off from the main path, but we’ll want to take a look down the first hallway on the left. If you’ve progressed far enough ahead, there’s a chance that Linda may already be looking down that hallway.

  • Linda standing near the hallway where the Wraith Rellik is in The Casting of frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • A claustrophobic hallway made of brick stretches in front of the protagonist, lit only by flashlight
    Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you approach the hallway, press and hold the action button in the bottom-right corner of the screen to squeeze through the tight crack near the right side of the crumbled wall. This will take you into an isolated room that houses a surprise; another Rellik.

An image of the Wraith Rellik on the floor in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

As you walk forward in this new room, keep your eyes peeled to the left. You’ll spot the Wraith Rellik and third Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone lying on the floor, outlined with a white line. Approach it and pick it up with the action button in the bottom-right corner of your screen to add it to your collection. Chris will comment that she wonders who would leave something like this down here, and you’re ready to continue on your spooky adventure.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

The Casting of Frank Stone
