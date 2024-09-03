Where To Find The Wraith Rellik In The Casting of Frank Stone

Finding your favorite Dead by Daylight Killer in the world of The Casting of Frank Stone can be exciting, especially for fans of The Wraith. As you progress through the story, you can grab this Rellik, if you know where to look.

Where Is The Wraith Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone?

At the start of Chapter 5, you’ll need to head into a Storm Drain to gain access to the steel mill where the Frank Stone incident took place. Once you’ve made it inside with the film crew, you’ll be playing as Chris as she dives deeper into the terrifying area the crew has found themselves in.

Screenshot via The Escapist

After entering the room with the ominous yellow graffiti on the wall that says “This way fellow traveller,” you’ll want to head down the hallway. Several corridors split off from the main path, but we’ll want to take a look down the first hallway on the left. If you’ve progressed far enough ahead, there’s a chance that Linda may already be looking down that hallway.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you approach the hallway, press and hold the action button in the bottom-right corner of the screen to squeeze through the tight crack near the right side of the crumbled wall. This will take you into an isolated room that houses a surprise; another Rellik.

Screenshot via The Escapist

As you walk forward in this new room, keep your eyes peeled to the left. You’ll spot the Wraith Rellik and third Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone lying on the floor, outlined with a white line. Approach it and pick it up with the action button in the bottom-right corner of your screen to add it to your collection. Chris will comment that she wonders who would leave something like this down here, and you’re ready to continue on your spooky adventure.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

