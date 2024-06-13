Where To Read Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker Chapter 1 Confirmed

Looking to lose yourself in something magical and fantastical? Find out where you can read the newest manga taking the internet by storm, Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker, and if there is an official English translation available.

Recommended Videos

Where To Read Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker Online

Image by Eunmilhi/Seoyu

Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker, also known as I Became a Flashing Genius at the Magic Academy, does not have an official English translation as of the time of this writing. If you’re hoping to check out the official Korean release of this manhwa, you can find it on KakaoPage here. However, for those willing to do some digging, there are some unofficial fan translations available online.

Related: Mom I’m Sorry Anime Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Originally a Korean novel, Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker gained enough popularity to be turned into a manhwa that officially has 22 chapters available. While there may be some subtly lost in the fan translations, it’s still an entertaining read and covers a nice portion of the original novel.

Is There An Official Translation On The Way?

It’s hard to say if there will be an official translation coming out any time soon. While some popular manhwa like Solo Leveling and Mom, I’m Sorry have received official translations, it may be a little too early to judge how popular this particular manhwa will be in the long run. While the novel has been completed for quite some time, the manhwa only has a few chapters available to read as of the time of this writing.

While it’s hot enough right now to warrant a full release in English, we’ll just have to patiently wait for official news regarding an official translation of this isekai. Until then, we may need to settle for other isekai manga and anime like KonoSuba or Mushoku Tensei to pass the time until this receives any sort of official English update.

Magic Academy’s Genius Blinker is available to read on KakaoPage.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy