Where To Stream Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima is the next chapter in the Dragon Ball saga, and it’s almost here. As we get ready for the series to make its debut in October of 2024, here’s where you will be able to watch it.

Where Can I Watch Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll internationally. That means if you’re outside of Japan the only way to watch the anime as it airs is by subscribing to Crunchyroll.

Given how many new series are set to air during the Fall 2024 anime season, Dragon Ball Daima joining Crunchyroll is a great thing as it means subscribers will have plenty of new content to binge through even outside of the new Dragon Ball series.

As usual, once the entire season is over the show will likely be made available for purchase digitally on iTunes and similar storefronts, but right now when this will happen has yet to be announced. There is also a chance for a physical release of the show in the future, but we don’t expect to see it happen anytime soon.

The first episode of Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on Oct. 11, 2024. 20 episodes are expected for the series run, so it’s likely we’ll be getting this anime well into 2025 and it will all be available to watch on Crunchyroll. A release time for each episode hasn’t yet been revealed by Crunchyroll, but once it is you can find it here at Escapist Magazine.

If you’re in the mood for Dragon Ball and want something to watch while you wait for Daima to arrive Crunchyroll has all of Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball, and Dragon Ball Z available to watch right now, alongside several of the franchises’ movies.

Fans who are wondering what else will be streaming in Fall 2024 can check out the full list of upcoming shows here.

