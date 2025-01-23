Which four-star character should you choose in Lantern Rite in Genshin Impact? Whether you’re a new player just starting out or an old veteran eyeing up constellations, it’s a question everyone should be asking.

Which Four-Star To Choose in Lantern Rite Genshin Impact

We’ll kick things off by telling you that if there’s a character you love that you don’t have or one you love you want a new constellation for, then you should choose them. However, if that’s not the case, then we’ve got a few recommendations here.

The best choice for a lot of people this time around is going to be the brand-new four-star Lan Yan. Lan Yan is an Anemo shielder, meaning that she can not only provide a bit more survivability in teams that need it but don’t want healing, like Hu Tao and Arlecchino, but also shred resistance in those teams with the Viridescent Venerer artifact set. Most people won’t have her as a new character, and she looks to be a strong four-star.

If you’re going for Arlecchino or Clorinde during these banners, you’ll also be able to potentially pick up a Lan Yan or two while wishing for these powerful five-star DPS units. If you manage to get Lan Yan’s second constellation, then her shield can actually regenerate when you use your normal attacks, making her even stronger than before.

From there, the best four-star options here are Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Yaoyao. Let’s go over Yaoyao first. Yaoyao is a very strong Dendro healer that can easily keep your entire team topped up. While her skill only heals the active party member, it can also hit enemies. Then, her burst allows you to heal the whole team while running around as her for a bit. She’s an excellent pick for anyone who wants to run bloom, hyperbloom, aggravate, spread, or even burning teams. Better yet, she’s actually basically feature complete at constellation zero, which means you don’t even need more copies of her.

Now, then, onto the old-school Xingqiu and Xiangling. Ultimately, these two are some of the best four-star units that Genshin Impact will likely ever have. If you’re missing either of these characters, then they’re excellent picks. Xingqiu is an incredible sub-dps unit that can inflict decent damage and apply a lot of Hyrdo to enemies. He’s an auto-include in a lot of freeze and vape teams because of this, and he also provides damage reduction and a little bit of healing as well. He’s a unit that can basically do it all, and getting him his final constellation makes his power even more absurd.

Xiangling is another sub-dps unit, but this time, for Pyro. Her ultimate causes a pyronado to spin around you and not only inflict decent damage but also inflict a lot of Pyro for reactions. Everyone gets a copy of Xiangling as part of clearing out the Spiral Abyss floor 5, so you should be working toward or already have at least one, but her constellations really add a lot to her power. Specifically, you want to make sure you have constellation four with Xiangling because it boosts the duration of her burst by 40%, taking her from a strong unit to a practically broken one.

If you’ve already got all of these characters, then you should just check out which of the four-star Genshin Impact characters on offer you still need constellations for and just choose one of them. That way, you won’t be wasting this chance to get a free copy of one of them.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

