Genshin Impact: Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl Event Guide

Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl is one of the limited events in Genshin Impact Version 5.3, where you take on a beetle battle challenge, as the name suggests. There are five battles in total, and in this guide, I’ll show you how to complete them easily.

Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl Requirements in Genshin Impact

To participate in this event, you need to meet the following requirements:

Be at least Adventure Rank 20.

Finish the Archon Quest Prologue in Mondstadt.

It’s not a requirement, but you will get the context behind the story of the event if you complete Xianyun’s Story Quest “Grus Serena Chapter.” Shuyu is a character that appears in that Story Quest.

How To Play Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl in Genshin Impact

The concept of the event is straightforward: you use an Onikabuto beetle in a simulated battle (inside a Teapot at Mt. Aocang) against overworld enemies. As part of the lore of Genshin Impact, battling beetles is a pastime for many children, and that’s what you’re basically doing in this event.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The controls are easy — Forward, Back, and Jump. That’s all you’ll need to fight with your Onikabuto. However, timing is crucial, and you’ll need to manage stamina carefully. Your Onikabuto uses stamina whenever it moves, and even more when you hold a direction to cover more distance or perform a stronger attack like Piercing Strike.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below are the opponents you will encounter in each of the five stages and how to play them.

“Staff Master Who Only Uses Basic Horizontal Sweeps”: A simple Hilichurl that you can hit repeatedly on the head. Watch for the marking on the ground that shows its attack zone and dodge accordingly.

“Staff Master Who Waves a Torch About Non-Stop”: A Hilichurl Berserker, the ones with a Pyro Slime. It’s slow and easy to defeat if you aim for its head. The Pyro Slime it holds is also a weak spot, especially when it’s preparing to throw it.

“Mumbly-Bumbly Red-Hot Mage”: A Pyro Abyss Mage. This one’s tougher, as it throws fireballs that move across the ground and launches vertical flame pillars. Interrupt its chant to bring it down, then hit it repeatedly.

“Bouncy, Energetic Mage Who’s Actually Freezing Cold”: A Cryo Abyss Mage. Use the same strategy as the Pyro Abyss Mage to defeat it.

“Big Guy Said to be Solid as a Mini Mountain”: A Stonehide Lawachurl. Be quick and watch out for its various attacks. Keep hitting at it and a Geo Slime will appear. Land a Piercing Strike on the Slime for maximum damage.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gameplay for Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl in Genshin Impact

Use Focused Fight difficulty (the one with two stars). This makes the most sense because you also get an additional 30 and 20 Primogems (depending on the stage) for clearing stages on this difficulty.

Utmost Might is the three-star difficulty, and you can unlock it after clearing Focused Fight. But this doesn’t give you any Primogems. Instead, you’ll earn Mora and Enhancement Ores. Also, be ready to use Piercing Strikes (by holding down the attack button) in certain stages to make it through.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Each stage’s enemy behaves differently. If you’re not sure how to deal with an enemy, simply click on the “Dossier on Opponent” to get the basics of how they work.

There’s also a co-op mode in this event. Just hit “Match” before you begin a stage, and you’ll be paired with other players to team up and defeat the enemies together.

Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl Rewards in Genshin Impact

You can earn a total of 420 Primogems from this event if you play on the Utmost Might difficulty. Other rewards include the usual stuff like Hero’s Wit, Sanctifying Unction, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl event will end on January 13, 2025, at 03:59 Genshin Impact server time. So, get those enemies knocked out with your beetle because those Primogems aren’t going to collect themselves!

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

