The recurring Fashion Week event in Pokemon GO is getting ready to return, bringing some old favorite costumed Pokemon back into rotation for a limited time. Naturally, the event also brings the debut of a new costumed Pokemon – costume Minccino and Cinccino.

Recommended Videos

When Does Costume Minccino Release in Pokemon GO?

Costume Minccino, along with costume Cincinno, debuted as part of Fashion Week 2025 on January 10 – January 19, 2025. The fashionable costume variations of these Pokmeons feature big rhinestone-studded glasses and little bows on each ear.

Upon its debut, Costume Minccino can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. According to the Pokemon blog about the event, however, Costume Cinccino cannot be Shiny.

While Minccino in a fashion costume is the new addition this time around, the January 2025 Fashion Week also brings back returning costume Pokemon. The event features chances to encounter Butterfree, Dragonite, Diglett, Blitzle, Kirlia, and Shinx in their Fashion Week costumes, as well. Like any Fashion Week, the Pokemon of many forms, Furfrou, will be featured in wild spawns and Raids as well.

How To Get Costume Minccino in Pokemon GO

Much to the dismay of many Pokemon GO players, fewer new debuts have been available as wild spawns in recent months. Unfortunately, Minccino in a fashionable costume follows this trend and will be available in two ways – Raids and Research.

One-Star Raids

During the Fashion Week event, costume Minccino will appear in One-Star Raids. These Raids are generally easy to solo, so players should be able to get one fairly easily so long as they’re able to get to a Gym. Once players defeat the One-Star Raid boss, they’ll have a chance to catch a Minccino of their own to add to the ever-increasing costume collection.

Costume Shinx and Furfrou will also be appearing in One-Star Raids this week, however. That means it may take a few tries to find a Gym that’s currently hosting a Minccino Raid.

Related: Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Dates, Locations, and Event Details

Paid Timed Research

Image via Niantic

At this time, the only other confirmed way to get Costume Minccino in Pokemon GO is with the Paid Timed Research ticket. This ticket costs $5 USD or the local equivalent and will include XP and Stardust rewards, a new avatar post, and most importantly, event-themed Pokemon encounters.

Costume Minccino is explicitly listed as one of the available encounters with this ticket, so as long as players are able to complete the tasks in time, they should be able to catch at least one of these fashionista Pokemon.

Field Research Tasks

This event’s Field Research Tasks will lead to “encounters with event-themed Pokemon.” A list of which Pokemon will be included isn’t provided in Niantic’s blog, but it could very well potentially include Minccino. However, trainers wouldn’t put it past Niantic to paywall the new costumed variant behind the Paid Timed Research and give free-to-play fans only encounters with other creatures.

How To Get Costume Cinccino in Pokemon GO

For players looking for a costumed version of Cinccino, it looks like the only way to get one is to evolve your costume Minccino. So, to complete the set, you’ll need to catch at least two Minccino in a fashion costume, then use 50 Candies and a Unova Stone to evolve it.

And that’s how to get costume Minccino in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy