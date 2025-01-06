Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Dates, Locations, and Event Details

With a new year comes a new calendar of live, in-person events for Pokemon GO. In the past, Niantic has gotten flak for taking too long to reveal the dates for big, travel-heavy experiences like GO Fest. Apparently, they’ve taken note and are announcing events earlier this year.

When Is Pokemon GO Fest 2025?

Niantic has already confirmed the dates for GO Fest 2025, which all take place in June. There are three locations this year, each with its own set of dates:

GO Fest Osaka: May 29 – June 1

GO Fest Jersey City: June 6 – June 8

GO Fest Paris: June 13 – June 15

Tickets are not yet available, but fans can at least start planning ahead for PTO requests and travel. If the ticket model follows what’s been done in the past, players will need to choose a specific date from the weekend. Trainers only be able to participate on the specific date selected, which means a little wiggle room in those travel plans might be necessary before tickets go on sale and you confirm when you’ll be able to enjoy GO Fest 2025.

No Global GO Fest dates have been announced for 2025. Given past precedent, a global event will likely follow sometime in late June or early July.

All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Locations

The three locations for GO Fest 2025 are as follows:

Osaka, Japan

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Paris, France

Two of the countries are repeats from 2024, with Japan and the US having GO Fest events yet again. The third country is a changeup, as GO Fest was in Spain last year but will take place in France in 2025.

No Global event has been confirmed, but the past few years have included a slightly scaled-back, Global version of GO Fest. This virtual edition lets players all around the world get in on some of the fun after the in-person events are over.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Event Details

The downside of announcing GO Fest dates so early is that Niantic isn’t sharing much in the way of actual details just yet. Given that the GO Tour: Unova is the closer live, in-person event, most of the info on the Pokemon GO official website is still focused on that event, which takes place in February 2025 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, California, USA.

In general, GO Fest events tend to bring a few exciting debuts to Pokemon GO. For instance, last year introduced Necrozma and the Fusion mechanic. It also tends to be a Raid-heavy experience, taking advantage of all those Pokemon GO fans coming together in person just like Niantic dreams of. There’s also likely to be some exciting wild spawns, Shiny debuts, and other bonuses to make the event exciting and worthwhile for in-person attendees. What those will look likely specifically in this year’s GO Fest 2025 remains to be seen, but Niantic is sure to begin trickling out enticing details shortly after the end of Unova Tour.

And that’s everything to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2025, including dates and locations.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

