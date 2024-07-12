Which Necrozma Fusion Is Better in Pokemon GO – Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings?

This year’s Pokemon GO Fest Global is almost upon us, bringing a weekend packed full of Pokemon spawns, Raids, and bonuses. This Pokemon GO event also comes with a choice: which Necrozma fusion should you try to get first?

Can You Get Both Necrozma Fusion Forms in Pokemon GO?

Yes, players can have both a Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in their Pokemon storage with no limitations, which means if you are able to get enough Fusion Energy, you can get both forms.

However, because fusion resources are limited, trainers may need to prioritize unlocking one form.

Is Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma Better in Pokemon GO?

Which fused Necrozma you should try for first depends largely on their effectiveness in battle and how much you’re interested in their respective Adventure Effects. Many players consider Dusk Mane Necrozma the overall better option, but your personal choice will come down to your playstyle and goals. Let’s break down the differences to help you choose.

One important note- Dusk Mane & Dawn Wings Necrozma will take on the stats of the Necrozma you use for the fusion, ignoring the stats of the other fusion Pokemon. So, its strength in battle will partly depend on the stats of your original Necrozma.

Dusk Mane Necrozma Pros and Cons

Dusk Mane Necrozma is a dual Psychic and Steel-type, and many trainers think it’s poised to become the strongest Steel-type attacker in the game. So, if you’re facing off against types that are weak to Steel, it may be your best bet.

Dusk Mane Necrozma Adventure Effect

Dusk Mane Necrozma caught during GO Fest Global will have the Sunsteel Strike attack and adventure effect. This adventure effect attracts Pokemon that spawn during the day, like a special sunshine incense. It also lets you evolve Pokemon that only evolve during the day, even if you’re currently playing at night.

The effect lasts 10 minutes and can’t be combined with other incense-type items or Adventure Effects.

Dawn Wings Necrozma Pros and Cons

Dawn Wings Necrozma is a dual Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon. Given this typing and initial thoughts on its effectiveness in battle, many think it will be less useful in battle than Dusk Mane. It will be a good counter in certain situations where you need a Ghost-type attacker but is hampered by being 4x weak to Dark and Ghost types.

Dawn Wings Necrozma Adventure Effect

Dawn Wings Necrozma caught during GO Fest 2024 will know the Moongeist Beam attack & adventure effect. This effect attracts Pokemon normally seen at night and allows Pokemon that evolve at night to evolve, even if it’s currently daytime. The effect lasts 10 minutes.

If you’re a morning bird like me, having this Adventure Effect might make Dawn Wings Necrozma worth it.

How To Get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma In Pokemon GO

Getting Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO requires a few steps. First, you’ll need to catch Necrozma, which you can do after its Global GO Fest debut. You will also need the correct Pokemon to fuse with Necrozma and 1000 fusion energy of the corresponding type.

For Dusk Mane Necrozma, you will need a Solgaleo and 1000 Solar Fusion Energy.

For Dawn Wings Necrozma, you’ll need a Lunala to fuse with your Necrozma, plus 1000 Lunar Fusion Energy.

Both fusions also cost 30 Necrozma and 30 Cosmog Candies.

How to Get Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get fusion energy by defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Raid Battles. Each will give out its corresponding fusion energy when defeated. Global GO Fest 2024 will also feature research tasks that offer either Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

How to Get Lunala and Solgaleo in Pokemon GO

The other key to the puzzle is the Pokemon you’ll fuse with Necrozma. On July 14, trainers will have access to a free research story that leads to a Cosmog encounter. Cosmog can be evolved into either Lunala or Solgaleo. Free players will have to choose which Necrozma form they’d like to make this evolution decision.

If you bought a ticket to Global GO Fest, you will get access to a branching research path that lets you encounter another Lunala or Solgaleo. So, if you complete the free and paid research, you should be able to get both fusion Pokemon.

