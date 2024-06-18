Who Does Claudia Doumit Play in Call of Duty? Answered

The Boys and Call Of Duty have a close relationship. Several actors voice their Supes for in-game operators. Some actors in the show are in the Modern Warfare games. Chief among them are Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman in The Boys and Gen V. Here’s how CoD fans know her.

Claudia Doumit is Farah Karim in Modern Warfare

Claudia Doumit debuted in the blockbuster military shooter franchise in 2019. In the Modern Warfare reboot, she plays Farah Karim. Farah hails from the fictional country of Urzikstan, set in the Middle East and bordering Russia. She founded and commands the Urzikstan Liberation Force, who protect their homeland from domestic extremists and international invaders.

Farah is a highly formidable character, and a valuable ally to Task Force 141. She stood her own against the likes of Captain Price in the first Modern Wafare reboot, and continues to be popular among fans in its sequels. She is a major character in the campaigns of Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 3, and made a brief appearance in the middle entry.

Can You Play as Claudia Doumit in CoD?

Claudia Doumit’s character Farah Karim is playable in every entry of the current Modern Warfare series so far. Fans had to wait until Season 6 to play as Farah in the first entry. She debuted as an operator in that season’s Battle Pass, alongside Nikolai, for use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

In Modern Warfare 2, Farah was playable from day one. A skin for her inspired by Ghost’s infamous mask debuted in the Vault Edition with the Red Team 141 Operator Pack. There were also several other ways to unlock the character in that game’s seasons, either by purchasing skins or unlocking her from the Raids mode. Since MW2 content carries forward to MW3, fans are able to play as her in the current CoD as well.

