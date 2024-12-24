Who Is Critical Role’s Momlan? Answered

Not only was Lenore Riegel’s turn as Master of Ceremonies at Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE as delightful as a warm cup of cocoa on a cold Winter’s Crest night, but it expertly demonstrated where her son Sam Riegel may have gleaned a portion of his theatrical penchant. Critical Role fans have long cherished the cast member’s mother, lovingly referring to her as Momlan.

Recommended Videos

While Riegel and the parents of Critical Role’s other core cast members could technically be categorized as the original Critters, when a fervent fan community sprung up around the adventures of Vox Machina, Momlan counted herself among the Geek & Sundry stream’s burgeoning fanbase. With a maternal nickname derived from her son’s horny bard Scanlan Shorthalt, Riegel became an active member of the actual play’s online fan community.

The legend of Riegel grew, transforming the self-proclaimed “Momlan to all Critters” (X) into a beloved matriarchal mascot-of-sorts among those active in Critical Role’s online fan spaces. Between sharing proud familial moments and New York Times crossword updates, Riegel continues to interact with her fellow Critters and weigh in on Exandria’s latest events on social media.

Moments in Momlan History

Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE was not the first time Momlan donned her iconic branded apron to share the stage with Critical Role‘s cast. During Campaign 2, Episode 37: “Dangerous Liaisons” Riegel accentuated her look with elven ears, welcoming the cast back to the stage after the live episode’s intermission. The love flowed both ways that evening as her son emblazoned his signature flask with the phrase “I ♥ Momlan”, a sentiment shared by the New York City crowd that evening. Riegel pulled a similar move during Momlan’s most recent appearance, scrawling “Momlan’s Son” on his cozy Critmas mug.

Another recent appearance from Momlan arrived when she benevolently crashed the Critical Role cast Q&A at Anime NYC to prod her son about finally realizing his childhood dream of being a minotaur through Bells Hells’ Braius Doomseed. The party’s late addition arrived in the wake of Fresh Cut Grass’ tragic death, with Riegel’s hiatus from the campaign extended due to his battle with oropharyngeal carcinoma. On stage at Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story LIVE Momlan lovingly referred to FCG, Briaus, and Riegel’s previous coterie of player characters as her children, knitting the minotaur a scarf of hyperbolic length to keep his nether regions warm during the cold Exandrian winter.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy