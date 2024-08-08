Who Is Jonathon Johnson on The Bachelorette? Explained

The Bachelorette Season 21 premiered last month, bringing with it a cast of new hopefuls looking for love. This season one suitor, Jonathon Johnson, has managed to stand out from the others, due in no small way to the unique way he chose to enter The Bachelorette.

Who Is Jonathon Johnson on The Bachelorette?

According to his Bachelorette profile on ABC.com, Jonathon is a 27-year-old creative director from Los Angeles, California. Additionally, his bio also shares the following info:

“Jonathon is really something special. With his gorgeous smile, his entrepreneurial spirit, and a loyal heart, he has it all. Jonathon is just missing his partner by his side and is ready to meet the woman of his dreams. He’s a self-proclaimed romantic who says, “I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated.” Jonathon is well traveled, spontaneous and excited about the possibility of traveling the world with Jenn. When the creative director isn’t working, he loves listening to Post Malone, checking out local escape rooms, and playing lacrosse with his friends. Jonathon is here to find his perfect match and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side.”

Jonathon’s profile also posts a few fun facts about the creative director:

● Jonathon calls himself a “medium king.”

● Jonathon wants to move to Hawaii for a year.

● Jonathon would love to have lunch with Neil deGrasse Tyson to pick his brain.

For those who are wondering what it means to be a “medium king,” Jonathon explained the new term in an Instagram post:

“Creating a new category of kings called “medium kings”… we don’t have the personality of short kings or the sex appeal of tall ones, we’re just looking for girls that appreciate mid personality and average height! #staymedium”

How Did Jonathon Johnson Enter The Bachelorette?

Via ABC

From the moment he first appeared on The Bachelorette, Jonathon proved that he definitely knows how to make a memorable entrance. The creative director made waves among viewers by being wheeled up to Bachelorette Jenny Tran in a hospital robe (with his “cheeks” clearly exposed, no less) and a fully bandaged face while wearing a bracelet that read “lovesick.” Jenny played along, unwrapping his face with a smile – but the stunt wasn’t enough to gain Jonathon the first impression rose.

And that’s who Jonathon Johnson is on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

