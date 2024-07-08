Who Is Luna in The First Descendant?

The First Descendant’s upcoming Descendant has been revealed. Here’s everything we know about Luna in The First Descendant.

Here’s Why You Should Look Forward to the First Descendant’s Luna

Nexon’s roadmap for The First Descendant has revealed that we’re getting a new Descendant, Luna at the beginning of August. Luna is a new playable character in The First Descendant. Appearance-wise she looks like a cross between Overwatch’s Tracer and Lucio, but she has a skillset all her own. A clip on YouTube has revealed her powers are music and rhythm based. That might seem a little silly but bear in mind there’s already a character who freezes her own feet to move faster.

The mini-clip shows her wearing headphones and wielding a pistol that’s a loudspeaker glued to a trigger, and she appears to be pretty fast with her moves. The First Descendant likely won’t be going full on Saints Row, but ever since we played the fourth entry in that series, I’ve been a big fan of musical weapons. Saints Row 4 had you taking on aliens using a dubstep gun and Luna looks set to channel some of that ridiculous energy.

You may even had a brief glimpse on her in the main game, since she reportedly pops up after you beat the Dead Bride colossus, but you’ll have to wait until August to actually play as her. And, if the game’s other Descendants are anything to go by, she won’t just be playable the moment the update drops. Instead, you’ll probably have to unlock her, as with Bunny and other Descendants.

During the same month, we’ll also be getting a new Colossus called Gluttony. We can cross our fingers and hope that Luna will have an affinity type that will help us take it down, as it’s almost guaranteed to be an end game boss.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

