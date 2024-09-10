Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Guides
Video Games

Who Is Metis in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:30 am

Metis is a brand new character introduced in the Episode Aigis DLC of Persona 3 Reload, and if you’re wondering just who on earth she is, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the endings of the base game and Episode Aigis.

Metis’ Role in Episode Aigis, Explained

Metis is a part of Aigis’ consciousness in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. More specifically, she’s the part of Aigis that Aigis herself so desperately wanted to cast aside.

After the death of the MC in Persona 3 Reload, Aigis was in grief. She explains at the end of the DLC that she wished she could just go back to being a robot with no feelings. In doing so, she cast out the part of her that longed for friendship and human connection, and Metis is the manifestation of those feelings. This becomes very obvious when Metis displays a strong attachment to Aigis, a desire to save her, and wanting to be part of the group. These are all Aigis’ own desires coming out through Metis. This also explains why Metis seems to know so much about Aigis’ past and what SEES has gone through, even though she was never physically there.

In a way, Metis is basically like Aigis’ Shadow. The manifestation became so strong that she was even able to fight alongside SEES for the duration of the DLC.

By the end of the game, when Aigis finally comes to terms with her own feelings, she’s also able to accept Metis. Metis then disappears, as she’s part of Aigis herself again, meaning that she’s finally whole and able to move on.

And that’s everything you need to know about who Metis is in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Persona 3 Reload
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
