Who Is Winning the Salvation’s Edge Raid World First Race in Destiny 2?

It’s time, Guardian. For ten years, you have harnessed the awesome power of the Light and a little speck of Darkness to battle your enemies in Destiny 2. The Salvation’s Edge Raid will see the best players in the world take on the Bungie Raid design team in a battle of wits.

The World’s First Race in Destiny 2 sees dedicated teams from all around the world get up too early or stay up too late to take on Bungie’s premier challenge, a new Raid. Special rules apply, making it a tougher task than usual for the first 48 hours, and winners go down in history as being pretty okay at the game.

Who Is Winning the Salvation’s Edge World First Race

The Raid will not start until 10 AM PT on June 7. When it does, I will be watching about 16 streams at once, keeping an eye on all the front runners and reporting what is happening here as best I can. Be sure to check back for a live blog on who is winning and some commentary on what is happening.

Until then, read all the Raid and Contest Mode details below because things are a little different this time.

Contest Mode Rules and Details

People who wish to compete in the Raid and lead a Fireteam will need to finish the Campaign and the Wild Card Exotic Quest.

Completion Criteria

We have changed the way we will track and recognize the World First completion of the raid. Fireteams will no longer be required to return to orbit to finish the race. The first fireteam to finish every encounter and loot the final chest will be declared World First and have their victory immortalized with Salvations’ Edge World First raid belts.

Disabled Items List

Here’s the list of armor, perks, and Fragments that will be disabled for the raid until server reset on June 11. Please ensure the builds you’re planning account for the following being disabled:

Armor

Lucky Pants

Perks

Cascade Point

Magnificent Howl

Fragments

Facet of Command This will be re-enabled on June 9 after Contest Mode has ended.



Please note that players will not be prevented from equipping disabled Fragments or items with disabled perks, but the effects will not work when in the raid during the disabled time frames listed above. Additional entries may be added as we approach the raid launch. Please visit the Disabled Items List to get the most up-to-date list as you prepare for the raid.

