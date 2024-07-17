Will EA Sports College Football 25 Be on Xbox Game Pass?

EA Sports College Football 25 is currently available to players who nabbed the Deluxe Edition. Since it’s been over a decade since the last College Football game, die-hard fans don’t want to wait another moment. However, for the rest of us, will College Football 25 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Recommended Videos

One of the benefits Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive is an EA Play membership. EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC. EA Play includes lots of benefits for members, including discounts on EA Games and in-game purchases, Game Trials, and a library of past titles from the publisher.

EA Play currently offers a 10-hour trial of College Football 25, even during the Early Access period. As this service is able to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Subscribers, so is the trial. This trial period only counts down when players have the application open, and allows full access to the game and all of its modes. If you play the College Football 25 trial available though EA Play and later purchase the game, all progress will carry over to the full game.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to make its way to the EA Play Library (aka EA Play List) eventually, although players will likely have to wait several months for this to happen. The service’s library currently includes the most recent entry in EA’s Soccer and Football franchises, with EA FC24 and Madden NFL 24 respectively available. However, these games were added to the service well after launch. FC24 originally released on September 22, 2023, and was added to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on June 25, 2024 of this year. Madden NFL 24 released last year on August 15, 2023, and came to the Play List and Game Pass on February 8, 2024.

Based on how long it took those two games to hit Game Pass, it can be assumed that College Football 25 will do so in about a half-year. The College Football Postseason is scheduled to end with the National Championship Game on January 20th, 2025. Expect EA Sports College Football 25 to release on Xbox Game Pass through EA Play around that time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy