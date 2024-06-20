Will Starfield Come to PlayStation 5?

Ever since it was released, Starfield has remained a Microsoft-exclusive game, being only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Naturally, players over on the PlayStation 5 are curious if Starfield is ever coming to their console.

Is Starfield Ever Coming to PS5?

Starfield has been a Microsoft-exclusive since launch. Image via Bethesda

In the past, this question would have been a no-brainer to answer. Microsoft and Sony were in an era of bitter exclusivity, not letting any major first-party titles be released on the rival system. While this exclusivity war is still ongoing, it has certainly lightened up over the past couple of years. Unfortunately for PlayStation users, Microsoft is remaining rigid in its stance regarding Starfield. The latest news indicates that Starfield is not coming to PS5, now or in the future.

While there’s still a sliver of hope for PS5 users getting to explore the Settled Systems, the outlook appears grim at best. Right now, the best way for PS5 players to play Starfield is through Xbox Game Pass on PC. Of course, playing on Xbox Series X|S is also a way to go.

If you still haven’t picked up the game yet, right now is one of the best times to play Starfield. There’s a brand new update out that introduced the Trackers Alliance and the Shattered Space expansion is coming in the fall of this year. For those of you who own a PS5, you’ll have to decide if buying a PC or Xbox Series X|S is worth playing Starfield because it doesn’t appear like the game is coming to PlayStation anytime soon.

And that’s whether Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5.

Starfield is available now.

