Will There Be A Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2?

When it comes to magic-based Shonen series, one of the best to arrive during 2024 has been Wistoria: Wand and Sword. If you’ve been loving the anime’s initial run, here’s what we know about a potential second season of the show.

Recommended Videos

Has Wistoria: Wand and Sword Been Renewed For Season 2?

Image via Crunchyroll

There has been no official confirmation regarding a potential second season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword. leakers claim that a production decision has been reached, however, nothing has been shared from the production studio yet.

The rumor has been posted by several popular anime accounts on social media, but it appears to stem from SugoiLite who has a solid track record for correctly revealing information about upcoming series. Once there is official confirmation for Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 this article will be updated.

It’s unclear when Season 2 of the anime will be released soon after the first run’s conclusion as there isn’t a lot of manga source material to adapt right now. At the time of publishing, there were around 48 chapters of the manga, some of which were used for the story in Season 1. That means there isn’t a huge amount to bring to the table if the team were to dive straight into a second season. However, that doesn’t mean a second season can’t be confirmed while waiting for more content to adapt. The good news is that thanks to the pacing in Season 1, there is still more to cover, so a second season is absolutely a possibility without straying from the source material.

The Summer 2024 anime season was stacked, but Wistoria managed to rise to the top and was clearly one of the most popular shows released during the timeframe. Typically seeing as much popularity as this series has means it will get more episodes, so don’t be surprised when the show gets an official renewal.

While you wait for news regarding Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 you can always get ahead by checking out the manga which is available to check out online via Kodansha USA or the K Manga app right now. If you’re someone who prefers physical media, there are five volumes of the manga available in stores.

Alternatively, you can binge through every episode of the anime so far on Crunchyroll right now. As the Summer season comes to an end, here’s all of the anime you can expect to see arrive during Fall 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy