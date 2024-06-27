Will there be an I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2, and if so, do we have any idea when it’ll drop? This show had a surprising amount of darkness and depth to it, and with a fair few fans picked up along the way, the question needs an answer.

Will There Be I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2?

Good news for fans of the world’s most powerful child because I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 has been confirmed. It was announced on June 17th on Crunchyroll, which you’ll note was before the final episode had even aired, so we’ve got to assume it’s been doing fairly well when it comes to viewership. It’ll be interesting to see where the show goes after the Season 1 finale, although anyone who’s read the light novel run probably already knows.

What Happens In I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 1?

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince kicks off with a person being literally bullied into non-existence, beginning the reincarnation. While it’s not actually an isekai because they end up reborn in the same world, it has the same general flow of one, with Prince Lloyd being a laughably overpowered character from start to finish. It’s not the most inventive of concepts, but the fights are a lot of fun to watch.

One of the things that helps set I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince apart from a lot of similar shows is that Lloyd isn’t keen on others finding out just how overpowered he is. The first season has a heavy focus on him not only being a magic otaku but also going to great lengths to hide his own powers. However, he can’t seem to help himself sometimes, like when he was infusing weapons with magic.

The finale of the show has him facing off against a Demon Lord, who’s meant to be the pinnacle of all magic and life and unlife and basically everything else. While the fight initially seems as though Lloyd is struggling, the final episode simply shows that he is waiting for things to become interesting instead. It also showed that one of his brothers appears to be onto his whole charade, so it could be that I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 is about whether or not the secret remains hidden.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

