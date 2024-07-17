Will there be a Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2, and should there be? If you, like most of us, are a fan of isekai anime with skeletal protagonists, which isn’t a super common subgenre but does have more than one entry, then you’ll want to know.

Will There Be Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2?

While there’s enough source material for Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2, there are no signs of it actually happening. The first season was highly enjoyable, even if it’s not especially original, and seemed to be well-received as well. However, there’s been no announcement about anything to do with the show since June 2022, when the first series ended.

There have, however, been reports of losses from Studio KAI, which is the studio that made the anime. According to an article on Crunchyroll from last year, they lost some serious money. “…Studio KAI lost 381 million yen (US$2.82 million) in 2022. This is on top of the 104 million yen (US$772,000) that KAI lost in 2021. The studio is now in debt by 1.37 billion yen (US$10.17 million) with income at negative 1.05 billion yen (US$7.79 million),” a statement in the article read.

What Is Skeleton Knight in Another World?

Skeleton Knight in Another World is, say it with us, an isekai anime. That’s right; it’s another isekai where the main protagonist has been sucked into a game they used to play as their avatar. The main hook here is that their avatar is a big old skele boi, which means that they have to sort of hide the fact that they’re undead. This will likely sound familiar to you if you’ve been watching anime for a while because it’s basically the main plot point of Overlord, too.

The difference, however, is that this skeleton is a pretty good dude, isn’t trying to overthrow the world, and actually adventures around trying to make it better using his immense might and his ability to teleport. It covers some very mature themes in the first episode, needlessly so in our opinion, but most of the time, it’s fairly standard high-fantasy stuff. It’s a good anime overall, though, and Arc, the main character, has a fun time on his own, let alone when combined with the characters he makes good friends with.

And that’s whether there will be a Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 1 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

