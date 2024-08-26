Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you want to magic up the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 release date, then good news because you can summon it right now. All you need to do to complete the ritual is read on just a little bit further, and then you’ll be graced with new knowledge.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 release date is September 1st. Can you believe it’s already September? Well, it’s not, but it is close because when we’re writing about September in anime release dates, that means it’s about to be that month. Anyway, Wistoria‘s been pretty fun so far, but we’re wondering if there’s going to be much of a conclusion to this season.

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 7?

Episode 7 is all about the battle between Julius and Will. Well, technically, there’s some stuff in there about Will’s childhood, too, which is mostly played for comic relief. Julius also has two goons, but nobody cares about them. The fight initially seems to be entirely in Julius’ favor, and he has Will against an icy cold hard place and an icy cold rock.

However, because Will is a protagonist, he breaks free of the prison after cooling off and then proceeds to systematically dismantle everything that Julius does with ease. There are a few very cool sequences in here, but the best one by far is when Will goes around breaking all of Julius’ clones one after the other using his sword, including yeeting the last one before punching Julius in the face. However, the point of this contest wasn’t to beat each other up but to grab the crown, and a third party comes in and does that. What happens next will have to wait for Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 on Crunchyroll.

