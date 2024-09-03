Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 9 release date? Well, the good news is that we actually already have that for you. All you need to do is continue reading, and you’ll be blessed with this essential information.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 9 release date is September 8th. The series has had some great action so far, and while not the most original concept, has been carried by some genuinely interesting lore and some great characters. The latest episode was an interesting mix of comedy and romance, and then it took a very hard turn after a surprising choice by Will.

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8?

Episode 8 kicks off with a celebration of Will beating down Julius in Episode 7, and then everything is more than a little hectic in general while at the pub. Why are these children at the pub? Who knows. We then see Colette and Will walking through the school when Will gets swamped with requests from people who want them to join his team for the all-student praxis, which is a big old dungeon delve worth a lot of credits. This leads to Colette asking Will out on a date, which then also leads to Rosty turning up on the date, too.

The date is basically Colette and Rosty both trying to say they love him the most, but we all know that he only has eyes for one person, and she’s one of the Magia Vander. During a very overt tussle between Colette and Rosty, Will gets approached by Miss Perfect, a student who’s crushing it. She’s gathering Julius, Sion, and Lindore. She wants them all to form a team, and despite all of them having reservations, they actually do so. We’ll see how that goes when Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 9 drops on Crunchyroll.

