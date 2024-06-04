Wuthering Waves Intimacy Explained

There are quite a few systems and mechanics in Wuthering Waves you’ll need to get used to, and not all of them are explained very well in-game. Here’s everything you need to know about Intimacy in Wuthering Waves.

What Is Intimacy in Wuthering Waves?

First off, let’s talk about what Intimacy actually is in Wuthering Waves. This is the game’s version of a bond system, and you can build Intimacy with your Resonators. Do note that this is only for Resonators, not Rover, the playable character.

As your Intimacy level with a Resonator increases, you’ll be rewarded with new backstory chapters for them, poses, voice lines, and even Cherished Items that are basically unique items you can view in the menu. These don’t have any effect in the game, but they’re nice keepsakes that you can use to show that you’ve built a bond with a particular character.

How to Increase Intimacy

Now that we’ve established what Intimacy is in Wuthering Waves, let’s go over all the ways you can build it up with a character.

Keep in mind that if you want to increase Intimacy with a particular Resonator, they need to be in your party. After that, doing any of the following activities will help increase it:

Simulation Quests

Tacet Field Cleanup

Weekly Challenges

Forgery Challenges

Fighting bosses

Generally speaking, any of the daily and weekly activities will count towards your Intimacy level with a Resonator as long as they’re in your party. When selecting an activity to do, keep an eye out for the heart icon in the rewards list, which indicates that you’ll be rewarded with Intimacy for clearing it.

How to Check Intimacy With Resonators

Finally, if you want to see how much progress you’ve made with a Resonator, you can do that through the menu as well. Bring up the Resonators menu, select a character, then click on the little rectangular notepad icon at the bottom of the categories to view their Information.

Your Intimacy level with that character will be shown just under their name. Below that, you’ll see four different categories of rewards you can get by increasing Intimacy. Here’s a quick rundown of what they are.

Category What It Is Experience New backstory and lore information about a character. This will inform you of their history and motivations in the story. Voice Voice lines that can be played through the menu. Pose Poses that you can make use of in photo mode. Cherished Items Unique items and keepsakes that give more insight into the character’s past.

Do keep in mind that even more rewards within these four categories will be unlocked as you level up your characters and ascend them.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Intimacy system in Wuthering Waves.

