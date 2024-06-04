A character holding a gun in XDefiant.
XDefiant Y1S0.2 Patch Notes

XDefiant is making a name for itself in the FPS scene. Players are singing its praises due to the lack of skill-based matchmaking and unique abilities. However, even a great game needs a tweak or two. Here are all of the patch notes for XDefiant update Y1S0.2.

XDefiant Y1S0.2 Patch Notes

This image is part of an article about XDefiant Y1S0.2 Patch Notes.

The patch doesn’t have anything to do with guns, but it is bringing a couple of quality-of-life changes and solutions to bugs that are sure to make things easier for players who are looking to continue grinding the game with their squad. Here are all of the patch notes for XDefiant‘s latest update:

Social

  • While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn’t matchmake.
  • Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.
  • Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.
  • On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed some missing terrain textures when players joined matches in progress on some maps.
  • Input-Based Matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after changing it on Xbox.
  • Fixed a thing on PS5 where people could sneak into places they shouldn’t via PS5 Activities.
  • Security improvements, various.

And those are all the patch notes for XDefiant update Y1S0.2. If you’re interested in more content, here’s the best M60 loadout to use in the game’s multiplayer.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

