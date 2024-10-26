Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
the key art from the legend of zelda echoes of wisdoms
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Amiibo Unlocks In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Oct 26, 2024 06:38 pm

As one of Nintendo’s major releases of 2024, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has plenty to offer in terms of sidequests and content, and like may Nintendo games, it has Amiibo integration. What exactly can you get from the nifty little figurines here?

Recommended Videos

What Do Amiibo Unlock in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

Despite not being as prevalent as they were a decade ago, Nintendo still insists on putting Amiibo functionality into most of its games. Nowadays, they tend to be inoffensive, non-essential perks as opposed to essential features and functionalities locked behind a plastic paywall. The Amiibo unlocks in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are in the same vein and can speed up acquiring certain materials.

If you scan any Link Amiibo, you’ll unlock the Red Tunic, which is a color-swapped version of the Green Tunic. By scanning a Zelda Amiibo, you’ll earn the Blue Tunic. Finally, if you scan a Ganondorf Amiibo or any other Legend of Zelda character that isn’t Link or Zelda, you’ll acquire the Black Cat Clothes. With the exception of the Black Cat Clothes, which enables the wearer to talk to cats, these costumes don’t do much and exist purely for cosmetic reasons.

Once you’ve scanned the Amiibo once to earn these costumes, future rewards for scanning them again are smoothie mixing ingredients. You can scan any Amiibo up to three times in one day to earn five of any ingredient, with the exception of golden eggs, of which you can only earn two.

Keep in mind that you can only scan Legend of Zelda Amiibo, so don’t bother scanning any Amiibo from another franchise. Again, none of these unlocks are essential and you can certainly play the game without them, but if you want to make your life a little bit easier or change up your wardrobe, consider dusting off your Amiibo and giving them a quick scan!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.