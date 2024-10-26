All Amiibo Unlocks In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

As one of Nintendo’s major releases of 2024, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has plenty to offer in terms of sidequests and content, and like may Nintendo games, it has Amiibo integration. What exactly can you get from the nifty little figurines here?

Recommended Videos

What Do Amiibo Unlock in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

Despite not being as prevalent as they were a decade ago, Nintendo still insists on putting Amiibo functionality into most of its games. Nowadays, they tend to be inoffensive, non-essential perks as opposed to essential features and functionalities locked behind a plastic paywall. The Amiibo unlocks in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are in the same vein and can speed up acquiring certain materials.

If you scan any Link Amiibo, you’ll unlock the Red Tunic, which is a color-swapped version of the Green Tunic. By scanning a Zelda Amiibo, you’ll earn the Blue Tunic. Finally, if you scan a Ganondorf Amiibo or any other Legend of Zelda character that isn’t Link or Zelda, you’ll acquire the Black Cat Clothes. With the exception of the Black Cat Clothes, which enables the wearer to talk to cats, these costumes don’t do much and exist purely for cosmetic reasons.

Once you’ve scanned the Amiibo once to earn these costumes, future rewards for scanning them again are smoothie mixing ingredients. You can scan any Amiibo up to three times in one day to earn five of any ingredient, with the exception of golden eggs, of which you can only earn two.

Keep in mind that you can only scan Legend of Zelda Amiibo, so don’t bother scanning any Amiibo from another franchise. Again, none of these unlocks are essential and you can certainly play the game without them, but if you want to make your life a little bit easier or change up your wardrobe, consider dusting off your Amiibo and giving them a quick scan!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy