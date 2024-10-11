The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – All Clothing & How To Get It

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has many different collectibles for players to acquire, but there’s one type that you can collect later in the game: clothing. These outfits vary in terms of utility, so here’s how you can unlock them.

How To Unlock All Clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

As you explore Hyrule, you’ll eventually gain the ability to change your costume. This is only unlocked once you complete the fourth dungeon in the game, Hyrule Castle. From there, several different sidequests will open up that will offer you different costumes that you can wear to customize Zelda’s abilities. Some of these costumes have unique effects, while others are there purely for cosmetic purposes. Even then, some of these costumes may not even be accessible within the game, since they’re locked behind Amiibo.

In total, including the costumes you’re given as a part of the campaign, Zelda can acquire 11 different costumes throughout her adventure. If you’re looking to collect everything in the game, here’s where you can find each costume in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and if they have any unique abilities.

Costume Name How To Unlock Effect Disguise Your starting costume NPCs will have different dialogue when talking to Zelda Royal Travel Attire Complete the Hyrule Castle dungeon and defeat Ganon None Silk Pajamas Complete the “Dohna’s Request” sidequest in Gerudo Town Allows Zelda to recover hearts quicker when resting in beds Dancing Outfit Complete the Mango Rush minigame on Ultimate Difficulty Spin attacks will have a much wider radius of effect Customary Attire Complete the “From The Heart” sidequest in Hyrule Castle Town None Blue Attire Scan any Zelda amiibo None Cat Clothes Acquired as part of the “Questioning the Local Cats” sidequest in Kakariko Village Allows you to talk to cats Black Cat Clothes Scan any Ganondorf amiibo Allows you to talk to cats Stamp Suit Collect all 25 stamps in the game None Green Tunic Complete all 15 Slumber Challenges in Kakariko Village None Red Tunic Scan any Link amiibo None

And that’s how to unlock all clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you’re interested in more, here are all of the Piece of Heart locations in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

