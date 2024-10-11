Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Stamp Suit from The Legend of Zelda; Echoes of Wisdom
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – All Clothing & How To Get It

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 09:05 am

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has many different collectibles for players to acquire, but there’s one type that you can collect later in the game: clothing. These outfits vary in terms of utility, so here’s how you can unlock them.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock All Clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

As you explore Hyrule, you’ll eventually gain the ability to change your costume. This is only unlocked once you complete the fourth dungeon in the game, Hyrule Castle. From there, several different sidequests will open up that will offer you different costumes that you can wear to customize Zelda’s abilities. Some of these costumes have unique effects, while others are there purely for cosmetic purposes. Even then, some of these costumes may not even be accessible within the game, since they’re locked behind Amiibo.

In total, including the costumes you’re given as a part of the campaign, Zelda can acquire 11 different costumes throughout her adventure. If you’re looking to collect everything in the game, here’s where you can find each costume in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and if they have any unique abilities.

Costume NameHow To UnlockEffect
DisguiseYour starting costumeNPCs will have different dialogue when talking to Zelda
Royal Travel AttireComplete the Hyrule Castle dungeon and defeat GanonNone
Silk PajamasComplete the “Dohna’s Request” sidequest in Gerudo TownAllows Zelda to recover hearts quicker when resting in beds
Dancing OutfitComplete the Mango Rush minigame on Ultimate DifficultySpin attacks will have a much wider radius of effect
Customary AttireComplete the “From The Heart” sidequest in Hyrule Castle TownNone
Blue AttireScan any Zelda amiiboNone
Cat ClothesAcquired as part of the “Questioning the Local Cats” sidequest in Kakariko VillageAllows you to talk to cats
Black Cat ClothesScan any Ganondorf amiiboAllows you to talk to cats
Stamp SuitCollect all 25 stamps in the gameNone
Green TunicComplete all 15 Slumber Challenges in Kakariko VillageNone
Red TunicScan any Link amiiboNone

Related: All Stamp Rewards & Locations In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

And that’s how to unlock all clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you’re interested in more, here are all of the Piece of Heart locations in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.